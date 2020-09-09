Photos: California wildfire smoke turns San Francisco skies orange

People congregate along The Embarcadero under a dark, orange haze on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
A group of construction workers sit and eat lunch along The Embarcadero under a dark, orange haze on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
The Ferry Building under a dark, orange haze on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
A man crosses California Street under a dark, orange haze on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
A man takes a selfie along The Embarcadero under a dark, orange haze on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
(Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Lights on the Bay Bridge as seen from The Embarcadero under a dark, orange haze on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
(Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
People walk with their morning coffee along The Embarcadero under a dark, orange haze on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
A cyclist rides along The Embarcadero under a dark, orange haze on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
(Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
(Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
(Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
(Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
(Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

San Francisco’s downtown was swathed in red skies and gloom Wednesday morning as smoke from numerous fires blocked the sun. Air quality remained moderate in the morning but was expected to worsen later in the day, especially in the East and North Bay areas.

Bay Area Newssan francisco newsWildfires

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/
Previous story
$1B development would bring 850 housing units, floating public pool to waterfront
Next story
Thick layer of wildfire smoke darkens San Francisco skies

Just Posted

Thick layer of wildfire smoke darkens San Francisco skies

Smoke from fires burning across West Coast coats Bay Area in orange tinge

20th Hardly Strictly Bluegrass announces Patty Griffin, Chuck Prophet

First-time performers at online fest include Birds of Chicago, Los Coast, Shakey Graves

$1B development would bring 850 housing units, floating public pool to waterfront

State density bonus could allow project to exceed existing height limits for site

Supe calls for investigation into Burning Man festivities at Ocean Beach

Multiple events drew crowds over Labor Day Weekend

Caltrain won’t increase fares before end of fiscal year

Planned price hikes suspended to help essential workers who rely on transit

Most Read