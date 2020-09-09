Photos: California wildfire smoke turns San Francisco skies orange

People congregate along The Embarcadero under a dark, orange haze on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) A group of construction workers sit and eat lunch along The Embarcadero under a dark, orange haze on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) The Ferry Building under a dark, orange haze on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) A man crosses California Street under a dark, orange haze on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) A man takes a selfie along The Embarcadero under a dark, orange haze on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) Lights on the Bay Bridge as seen from The Embarcadero under a dark, orange haze on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) People walk with their morning coffee along The Embarcadero under a dark, orange haze on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) A cyclist rides along The Embarcadero under a dark, orange haze on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

San Francisco’s downtown was swathed in red skies and gloom Wednesday morning as smoke from numerous fires blocked the sun. Air quality remained moderate in the morning but was expected to worsen later in the day, especially in the East and North Bay areas.

Bay Area Newssan francisco newsWildfires

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/