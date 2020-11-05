District 1 supervisor candidate Marjan Philhour speaks at a news conference in the Richmond District on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Philhour’s lead increases in D1 contest

District 1 moderate candidate Marjan Philhour’s lead increased in the latest vote count update Thursday.

Philhour was leading Chan by 25 votes on Wednesday; as of now her lead is 87 votes.

The latest results come after the Department of Elections counted 2,674 more ballots in the District 1 contest since Wednesday, for a total of 31,011.

The District 1 race is the only one left without an apparent winner in San Francisco. Should Philhour prevail, it would mean Mayor London Breed has gained an ally on the board. Philhour is a former Breed advisor.

“We need to count every vote,” Philhour said after the latest tally.

Her win would also represent a flip of the seat from a progressive to a moderate. District 1 has traditionally been represented by a progressive supervisor.

Chan, a progressive, had a lead of 57 votes over Philhour in early returns on election night but has not held a lead ever since. Philhour overtook Chan in the last results of election night to lead by 43 votes. Philhour’s lead shrank to 25 votes on Wednesday but now has increased to her largest lead yet.

The Department of Elections has 61,000 ballots citywide left to count.

jsabatini@sfexaminer.com

