Live updates: PG&E power shutdown postponed to 8 p.m. in the East Bay

3:02 p.m.: PG&E has placed barricades around the entrance to its San Francisco headquarters on Beale Street. When asked about the barricades and whether the utility had recieved threats, a spokesperson for the company said “our most important responsibility is the safety of our customers and the communities we serve and our employees.”

“With regard to the barricades in front of our San Francisco offices, it is not uncommon for us to do this to help our employees safely get where they need to go,” said PG&E spokesperson Kristi Jourdan in a statement. “Our employees are working hard to ensure that our system operates safely and that power will be restored quickly after the weather passes.”

Plastic barricades in place outside PG&E headquarters in downtown SF @sfexaminer pic.twitter.com/x9zOJkHjIO — Kevin N. Hume (@KevinNHume) October 9, 2019

Earlier Wednesday, the California Highway Patrol told multiple news outlets that a PG&E truck had possibly been shot at in Colusa County. The incident happened at around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

1 p.m.: PG&E’s planned Public Safety Power Shutoff, which was expected to impact hundreds of thousands of people across the Bay Area around noon on Wednesday, has been delayed until 8 p.m. in some areas, according to government agencies in the East Bay.

The City of Lafayette and the Town of Moraga have both issued statements on www.nixle.com indicating that PG&E officials have delayed the power outage for about eight hours due to weather conditions, since the anticipated high winds that prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Red Flag Warning have not yet occurred.

The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District confirmed that information, adding that fire danger remains high and urging area residents to be “ultra cautious in ALL outdoor activities & report any fires to 911 immediately,” in a tweet around 1 p.m.

9 a.m.: With PG&E’s Public Safety Power Shutoff underway Wednesday morning, for the second straight day the utility’s website is not accessible for customers to find out the latest information about the shutoff.

For most of Tuesday, PGE’s website was down, and the utility had to post maps on Twitter of the affected portions of all 34 counties across the state that would be losing power. The site remained down as of shortly after 7 a.m. Wednesday.

PG&E spokeswoman Kristi Jourdan said their teams had doubled the database capacity on the website earlier this week in anticipation for increased traffic, but that there is seven or eight times the normal traffic on the site.

Jourdan said PG&E is continuing to work to increase server capacity and the number of customer requests the site can handle, as well as developing other ways to communicate outage information.

“Our teams are fully engaged and working on multiple fronts to address the issue as quickly as we can,” she said.

According to PG&E, the shutoff is happening in three phases, with power having been shut off in the early morning hours Wednesday to 513,000 customers across 22 counties, including Marin, Napa, Solano and Sonoma counties.

Around noon, an additional 234,000 customers will lose power in the second phase of the shutoff, including those in Alameda, Contra Costa, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties.

A third phase of the shutoff is still being considered for the southernmost part of PG&E’s service range.

The decision to turn off power was because of a forecast for dry, hot and windy weather, with peak winds reaching 60-70 mph at higher elevations, according to PG&E.

8:30 a.m.: As the first phase of power outages due to PG&E’s Public Safety Power Shutoff starts, the number of customers affected in the San Francisco Bay Area has rapidly increased early Wednesday morning.

What started as 20,000 PG&E customers without power across the region has jumped to several thousand more across several locales, per PG&E’s outage map.

Solano, Sonoma and Napa counties have been hit the hardest so far, with the cities of Fairfield having 17,963 customers powerless and Vacaville 13,665 as of 2:30 a.m. The city of Napa has been hit hard as well, with 19,357 PG&E customers without power as well. Sonoma has 15,925 powerless, St. Helena 6,685 and Calistoga 3,321.

Outages have also spread to Santa Rosa (8,140 customers), Rohnert Park (2,105), Sausalito (2,564) and Tamalpais-Homestead Valley (2,034). Several unincorporated areas in Napa, Marin, Solano and Sonoma counties have also been hit with power outages.

“We understand the effects this event will have on our customers and appreciate the public’s patience as we do what is necessary to keep our communities safe and reduce the risk of wildfire,” said Michael Lewis, PG&E’s senior vice president of Electric Operations, in a statement.

PG&E officials released a statement early Wednesday citing forecasted winds of 60-70 mph at higher elevations from Wednesday morning until Thursday morning for the start of the shutdowns.

According to the National Weather Service, which issued a Red Flag Warning on Tuesday morning from Wednesday morning until 5 a.m. Tuesday, locations above 4,000 feet are the most likely so see wind speeds above 60 Mph.

PG&E officials didn’t provide an exact number of total outages, and referred to its website outage map for up-to-date numbers and locations of customers without power.

Phase No. 1 of the shutdown encompasses the shutdown of power to approximately 513,000 customers in several Northern California counties.

Phase No. 2 is expected to start around 12 p.m. Wednesday and is expected to affect 234,000 more PG&E customers, including those in the more immediate Bay Area, including Oakland and San Jose.

PG&E customers impacted by the shutdown can visit PG&E community resource centers starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday. The centers will be equipped with restrooms, bottled water, electronic-device charging and air-conditioned

seating for up to 100 people. The utility company said the centers will only be open during daylight hours.

Here is a list of centers in the Bay Area:

In Napa County: Solano County Fairgrounds at 1001 Fairgrounds Dr.

in Vallejo and the Napa County Fairgrounds at 1601 N. Oak St. in Calistoga.

In Santa Clara County: Avaya Stadium, 1123 Coleman Ave. San Jose.

In Contra Costa County: Bishop Ranch Parking Lot, 2600 Camino Ramon, San Ramon.

In San Mateo County: Pasta Moon Restaurant, 845 Main St., Half Moon Bay.

In Solano County: Mission Church, 6391 Leisure Town Rd., Vacaville.

In Sonoma County: Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building 1351 Maple Ave., Santa Rosa.

In Alameda County: Merritt College, Lot B, Leona St., Oakland.

In Santa Cruz County, Twin Lakes Church, 2701 Cabrillo College Dr., Aptos.

For more information on outages across the region, visit pge.com/psps or @PGE4ME on Twitter.

Bay City News