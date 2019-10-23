PG&E reduces number of customers affected by potential shutdown from 209,000 to 184,000

PG&E has reduced the number of customers it expects to be affected during a possible Public Safety Power Shutdown across 17 counties in Northern California scheduled to start late Wednesday, including three in the Bay Area, company officials said late Tuesday.

The utility company cited changing weather conditions and being able to sectionalize certain power lines in reducing the number of customers that might lose power from 209,000 to 184,000 across the region.

Per PG&E officials, an original estimate of nearly 50,000 customers in the three Bay Area counties expected to be impacted – 49,698 total in Napa, San Mateo and Sonoma counties – has been reduced to 34,705 as of Tuesday night.

As for Medical Baseline customers that could lose power, that number has come down from a total estimate in the three Bay Area counties of 1,392 to 1,044.

As of 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, PG&E officials hadn’t announced if the shutdown will proceed, but a spokesperson did say a decision would be made sometime today.

Bay City News