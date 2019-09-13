PG&E reaches $11B settlement over wildfire claims

PG&E officials said Friday that the utility has reached an $11 billion settlement with insurance companies to resolve claims resulting from 2017 and 2018 wildfires.

The tentative settlement represents about 85 percent of claims resulting from 2017 Northern California fires and the 2018 Camp Fire, which killed 86 people.

“Today’s settlement is another step in doing what’s right for the communities, businesses, and individuals affected by the devastating wildfires,” said Bill Johnson, CEO and President of PG&E Corp.

The agreement is PG&E’s second major settlement of wildfire claims. In June, PG&E and 18 local entities announced a settlement of claims relating to the 2015, 2017, and 2018 wildfires for a total of $1 billion.

The third group of claims are still pending in court.

On Monday, PG&E Monday filed a Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization plan in another effort to compensate wildfire victims.

The San Francisco-based company said the plan filed Monday would not raise or lower customers’ rates while compensating wildfire victims “fairly.”

PG&E is trying to reorganize before June 30, 2020, so the company can participate in the state’s newly established wildfire fund.

Previous story
SF to open seventh job center in ‘overlooked’ neighborhoods
Next story
SF lawmaker proposes car-free Tenderloin streets

Just Posted

SF lawmaker proposes car-free Tenderloin streets

Proposal comes after a spate of traffic deaths in the neighborhood.

SF to open seventh job center in ‘overlooked’ neighborhoods

Oceanview, Merced Heights, Ingleside area has unemployment rates much higher than the city average

Hospital workers square off with health department, allege mismanagement of long-term care units

City officials blame closure of mental health beds on staffing, safety issues

BART operators warn Fleet of the Future could trap passengers during fires, emergencies

Trains using new cars configured in a way that restricts the movement of riders between cars

Muni offers free bus rides after diverting Bayview buses to Chase Center

Agency pledges not to cut service on ‘equity routes’ serving poor communities

Most Read