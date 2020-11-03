PG&E, fire crews respond to gas leak in Haight-Ashbury

A gas leak Tuesday morning in San Francisco’s Haight-Ashbury neighborhood prompted fire officials to issue a shelter-in-place order.

The shelter order was effective for one block in all directions from the intersection of Waller and Ashbury streets, a fire spokesman said about 10:30 a.m. on social media.

Residents were notified by uniformed city officials going door to door, according to San Francisco Fire Department Lt. Jonathan Baxter.

The leak was pinched off shortly after 11 a.m. and residents were allowed to return home, officials said.

The gas leak occurred about 10:20 a.m. after a construction crew damaged a 1/2-inch service line at the intersection of Waller and Ashbury streets, fire and PG&E officials said.

