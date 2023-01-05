Less than a month before California’s last nuclear power plant received over a billion dollars in federal funding to extend its operational life, Pacific Gas & Electric reported a leak in one of its reactors at the Diablo Canyon nuclear plant in San Luis Obispo County.
The damage was to part of its reactor cooling system, the utility disclosed in a recent report to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission after a crack was discovered in a wall of Diablo Canyon’s Unit 2 reactor, which was shut down for refueling.
The presumed cause was fatigue triggered by the constant vibrations at the facility, PG&E reported. The utility has since fixed the leak, maintaining the public, and plant workers were never at risk.
But the report has raised questions from critics of the plant, who have expressed concern over the age and stability of the facility.
“The communities near Diablo Canyon deserve to know the full details of the incident, how it happened, why it wasn’t discovered earlier, and how long it took for PG&E to identify the damage to the reactor coolant system,” said Environmental Working Group President and California resident Ken Cook in a statement.
The 2,250-megawatt power plant, tucked into cliffs along the central coast, was scheduled to be decommissioned by 2025. But it was resuscitated last fall when state lawmakers voted to keep the facility open for five more years, citing energy reliability concerns and the need to fight climate change and transition to renewable energy.
“Amid intensifying climate impacts in the West and across the country, California is focused on meeting our bold climate and clean energy goals while tackling the challenges of extreme weather that puts lives at risk and strains our grid,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement, adding that the extension of the plant will provide an onramp for more clean energy projects to come online.
The power generated at Diablo Canyon, while not a renewable energy source, is considered low carbon because it does not produce greenhouse gases.
The Biden administration considers nuclear power an important part of its goal to reach 100% clean energy by 2035. In November, it awarded PG&E more than a billion dollars to keep the plant operating beyond its original decommissioning date.
But news of the leak has surfaced fresh questions about the facility’s infrastructure from those who want to see the plant shuttered
“The main reason for shuttering this aging facility is the potential threat it poses to the public,” Cook said. “And PG&E’s overall safety record across its vast service area in the state is among the worst of any power company in the country.”
