Diablo Canyon Power Plant is getting a reprieve after being scheduled to close by 2025.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

Less than a month before California’s last nuclear power plant received over a billion dollars in federal funding to extend its operational life, Pacific Gas & Electric reported a leak in one of its reactors at the Diablo Canyon nuclear plant in San Luis Obispo County.

The damage was to part of its reactor cooling system, the utility disclosed in a recent report to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission after a crack was discovered in a wall of Diablo Canyon’s Unit 2 reactor, which was shut down for refueling.

