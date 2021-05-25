HORIZONTAL - Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) logo (Photo courtesy of the Pacific Gas and Electric)

PG&E agrees to sell SF headquarters, plans move to Oakland

Pacific Gas and Electric Co. announced Monday that it has agreed to sale terms for it San Francisco headquarters, opting to move to Lake Merritt in Oakland.

The utility agreed to sell its headquarters complex, including 77 Beale St. and 245 Market St., for $800 million to Delaware-based Hines Atlas US LP. The company has been headquartered in San Francisco for more than a century.

The deal must still be approved by the California Public Utilities Commission. It would net PG&E roughly $400 million, according to the utility, which has proposed to the CPUC to return the profit to customers by offsetting future utility rates over a five-year period.

“This sale and relocation will achieve cost savings that directly help reduce customer bills,” PG&E Corp. CEO Patti Poppe said in a statement. “At the same time, it will give us an efficient and effective Bay Area workspace as we focus on delivering for all of the communities we serve.”

PG&E is expected to move into its new headquarters in the 28-story Kaiser Center at 300 Lakeside Drive in Oakland, with an expectation that the move will lower the utility’s costs in the long term. The move is expected to begin in the first half of next year, according to PG&E.

The company also plans to eliminate its satellite offices in Concord and San Ramon and consolidate them into the new Oakland office to streamline its footprint in the Bay Area.

PG&E has proceeded through Chapter 11 bankruptcy over the last two years after victims of fires started in the North Bay and Butte County by PG&E’s equipment filed billions of dollars’ worth of claims. PG&E ultimately promised to pay $13.5 billion to a victim compensation trust.

“We are working hard every day to make fundamental changes at PG&E and become the utility our customers expect and deserve,” Poppe said.

commercial real estatePG&E

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/
Previous story
Is Golden Gate Park really for all San Franciscans?
Next story
California’s community colleges move to require ethnic studies

Just Posted

Among efforts to address homelessness is a supportive housing project for adults and seniors in The City’s South of Market Area. Kevin N. Hume/ S.F. Examiner
SF is swimming in cash to fight homelessness: The challenge on how to spend it awaits

San Francisco is swimming in cash to address its homelessness crisis —… Continue reading

District Attorney Chesa Boudin gives a statement following the arraignment of Patrick Thompson, who is accused of stabbing two elderly Asian women on May 4 and did not attend the hearing, on Friday, May 7, 2021. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Chesa Boudin recall supporters are fighting. Will it hurt their movement?

Supporters of the push to recall District Attorney Chesa Boudin seem to… Continue reading

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry (30) gets ready before play begins against the Memphis Grizzlies during the 1st quarter at Chase Center on May 21, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photography by Chris Victorio/Special to the S.F. Examiner).
Warriors season ends against Memphis: Five things we learned

The Golden State Warriors saw their season come to an abrupt end… Continue reading

Pierce Smith, left, and Ed Taylor have enjoyed living together in the Sunset as a result of a program called Home Match. (Courtesy photo)
Housing creation with heart

Home Match links seniors with people who need an affordable place to live

While the Muni M underground train will not come back this summer, officials said bus service on the route will continue. <ins>(Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)</ins>
More changes coming to Muni this summer

Questions arise over the return of the M line

Most Read