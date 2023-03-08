Flooding Hwy 101 So. SF

Unlike the late February storm, the upcoming atmospheric river storm “will be a strong and much warmer event" 

PG&E is mobilizing ahead of a severe atmospheric river storm that will affect the Bay Area Thursday afternoon. Significant rain and flooding due to immense snowmelt are expected.

Unlike the late February storm, the upcoming atmospheric river storm “will be a strong and much warmer event,” PG&E Director of Meteorology and Fire Science Scott Strenfel said.

Bomb Cyclones hit San Francisco

