Every time it rains, Andria Ventura’s thoughts drift toward San Francisco Bay.
A longtime water policy expert, she knows all too well that the much-needed rainwater replenishing the Bay Area’s parched soils and reservoirs is also flushing a collision of chemicals and pollutants into storm drains and, ultimately, out to the Bay.
“To know how polluted that bay is — it’s so sad because it’s such a jewel in our community,” she said.
But Ventura is especially concerned about one class of chemicals in particular: PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances. Often referred to as “forever chemicals” because their carbon-fluorine bonds make them nearly indestructible, PFAS are excellent at repelling water and oils. Now, these man-made compounds are everywhere.
Since the 1940s, PFAS have been used in everything from non-stick pans and fast-food packaging to clothing, beauty products and even dental floss. But their ubiquity means they've also found their way into our air, soils, food, waterways — and even our bloodstreams, posing health and environmental concerns not yet fully understood.
“PFAS are the climate change of chemical problems,” said Ventura. “Like climate change, they're here; they're not going away. We're going to have to adapt our technologies and address these chemicals in a way that we haven't done in the past. And also – we have to stop it from getting worse.”
PFAS, and their closely related siblings, PFOS and PFOA, have been found in the bodies of virtually every person living in the United States. It’s a worrying fact, given that researchers have linked PFAS exposure to cancer, birth defects, weakened immune systems, reproductive problems and other serious health issues.
“We have robust evidence that some of those well-studied ones, like PFOS and PFOA, cause cancers, cause immune impacts, liver impacts, thyroid impacts,” said Rebecca Sutton, a senior scientist at the San Francisco Estuary Institute.
But these impacts are not equally distributed. In the Bay Area, Sutton and Ventura expressed particular concern for tribal and other communities who rely on fishing for food. Many who drop lines off the region’s piers or docks tend to be from low-income communities, already overburdened by other sources of pollution.
“So not only are they going to get potentially more PFAS in their systems and in their bodies from the fish they're eating on a regular basis, along with these other contaminants, they're being contaminated by their communities from refineries or hazardous waste in Bayview Hunter Point or Richmond,” said Ventura, who works as the legislative and policy director of the environmental advocacy group Clean Water Action.
And unlike mercury, there is no state guidance outlining which species may be most harmful for human consumption due to PFAS contamination, noted Sutton.
When they were first introduced, PFAS seemed like wonder chemicals, said Ventura, recalling a time when Teflon cookware commercials blared from her television. “I don't think anyone got up in the morning and said, ‘We're going to put together two molecules, carbon and fluorine… and we're going to poison the world.’”
But that wonder has given way to mounting anxiety. One reason is that no one has a clear idea of just how many PFAS are in use today. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates there are around 9,000 different compounds across industrial and commercial uses. Others put that number closer to 12,000. “We've hit the tip of the iceberg on PFAS,” said Ventura. “We don't know where (or how) they're used.”
Another cause for concern is that PFAS don’t just accumulate in our bodies – they've cropped up everywhere we’ve looked for them. Recent surveys have found PFAS in 83% of waterways across the United States, many at thresholds well beyond what has been advisable by state and federal guidelines.
“When we began testing waterways for PFAS earlier this year, we knew that our country had a significant PFAS problem, but these findings confirm that was an understatement,” said Marc Yaggi, CEO of Waterkeeper Alliance, in a statement. “This is a widespread public health and environmental crisis that must be addressed immediately.”
This year, Sutton and her colleagues found 11 different PFAS in ambient surface water samples around the Bay, with higher levels detected in the South Bay. In 2004 and 2006, the concentration of PFOS in harbor seals and bird eggs was some of the highest detected globally.
And once PFAS enter ecosystems through stormwater or wastewater flushing, they tend to linger. “Treatment is pretty difficult,” said Sutton. “So, really, the best way to address these chemicals is if we can turn off pollution at the tap.”
The good news is that both The City and state have taken steps to limit the number of chemicals residents are exposed to. For example, the California Legislature recently passed two bills, AB 1817 and AB 2771, which limit the production and sale of clothing and cosmetics with PFAS in the state in the coming years. The new laws build upon legislation already enacted in California, including the phasing out of PFAS in paper-based food wrappers, children’s products and firefighting foam.
San Francisco has also banned PFAS in takeout containers, including compostable food ware, and passed regulations prohibiting The City from purchasing carpets and furniture with stain-resistant treatments.
But PFAS persist – partly because it’s nearly impossible to know where they're coming from. Though much more work is needed to understand the true proliferation of this wonder chemical, Ventura said, “We know enough to stop.”