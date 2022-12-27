In 2020, at the height of the pandemic, the adoption team at Tony La Russa’s Animal Rescue Foundation in Walnut Creek placed photos of nine puppies on its website. About a thousand emails poured in from people wanting the animals.

“It was crazy,” said the shelter’s executive director, Elena Bicker. “Now, it’s crazy the other way.”

