Update: Person struck by BART train in Oakland survives

As of 5:37 p.m. the Lake Merritt station was closed, and there were major delays in the Dublin, Warm Springs, Richmond, Pleasanton and Daly City direction.

A person struck by a train at BART’s Lake Merritt station in Oakland Wednesday evening survived, BART officials said.

The person entered the trackway at 5:28 p.m. and was struck. BART police and Oakland firefighters responded and the person was rescued.

The station was closed for about an hour but had reopened as of 6:34 p.m.

BART arranged for affected passengers to ride Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District buses while the station was closed.

The medical emergency caused a major delay at the Lake Merritt station in the Dublin/Pleasanton, Warm Springs, Daly City and Richmond directions. Passengers should expect some residual delays on the BART system Wednesday evening, BART officials said.