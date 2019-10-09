(Ekevara Kitpowsong/Special to S.F. Examiner)

Person on tracks halts BART service in Berkeley

A report of a person walking on BART tracks has halted service on the Richmond line in both directions between Ashby and El Cerrito Plaza stations Wednesday morning.

Spokesperson Anna Duckworth said trains were stopped and BART police were on the scene and searching for the person walking in the trackway between North Berkeley and Downtown Berkeley stations as of 10:35 a.m.

AC Transit is currently providing bus-bridge service for BART riders on Bus 72 between Berkeley and North Berkeley stations, Bus 79 from El Cerrito Plaza to Berkeley and bus 80 from Ashby to El Cerrito Plaza, Duckworth said.

