A person was struck by a train and killed on the tracks at Hillsdale Station in San Mateo, Caltrain officials said, and service at the station has been stopped in both directions.

This is the fourth Caltrain fatality of 2019, according to the agency.

There were about 300 passengers on the train when the collision occurred at about 4:22 p.m., but there were no other injuries reported, officials said.