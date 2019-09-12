Person killed on BART tracks at 24th Street Station

BART officials said a person died on the tracks at 24th Street Mission station in San Francisco Thursday evening.

As of 7:42 p.m., police had confirmed a person had died and based on witness accounts the person entered the trackway voluntarily. No foul play is suspected, BART spokeswoman Cheryl Stalter said. The station is closed and train service from Richmond has been canceled. Trains from Antioch to San Francisco International Airport are single-tracking from Embarcadero station to Balboa Park station. Dublin and Daly City trains are traveling to Montgomery station in San Francisco and turning back for service to the East Bay, according to BART. BART passengers can ride San Francisco Municipal Railway bus Nos. 14 and 14R at 24th Street, which will take passengers to either Embarcadero station or Daly City.