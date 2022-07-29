Shaween Sullivan knows how hard it can be to escape a cycle of substance use and arrest. During his 30-year career as a truck driver, Sullivan struggled with alcoholism and in 2000 was in prison for three years in Oregon for assault. The stay was then followed by several jail terms for violating parole.

For the last three years, however, Sullivan has steered clear of drinking. And he attributes the start of his recovery to meeting counselors along the way who shared his life experience — and could join him on a way forward that looked different.

Now, Sullivan is on the other side of that relationship, as a peer counselor for people with mental health and substance use challenges who are exiting San Francisco jails.

“When I was in jail and prison, my anxiety was really bad. The deputies and guards were not empathetic towards any mental health issues," said Sullivan, who added that he also experiences depression. "They have a job to keep you locked up, but their training of mental health is little to nonexistent. That got me really interested in becoming a peer counselor. I never thought I’d be hired for a job like this. But I can have empathy and understand where they are coming form.”

The program, called Post-Incarceration Peer Support (PIPS), provides peer-to-peer support for incarcerated individuals who are returning the community. The goal is to reduce recidivism among people who have spent time in jail and also experience both mental health and substance use issues.

It's part of a handful of voluntary peer mentoring programs run by the Mental Health Association of San Francisco. In addition to PIPS, the organization also provides peer mentors to individuals released from the psychiatric emergency unit at San Francisco General Hospital.

Both peer-support programs come at a time when San Francisco and California are seeking solutions to overcrowding and understaffing in jails, courts, and psychiatric emergency rooms. By providing a structured recovery plan and emotional support, the programs aim to slow down cycles of repeat visits to jails and emergency health facilities.

At SF General, peer mentors such as Annie Hochenauer provide one-on-one and group support to patients who have suffered a mental health crisis that led to hospitalization, such as 5150s, meaning when authorities detain for up to 72 hours someone who is experiencing a severe mental episode .

"Psych emergency units are overcrowded and there’s a lack of psychiatric beds in San Francisco. So someone gets 5150’d, they are on the unit for 72 hours and stabilize, but then they are out back on the street or back home and there is no continuum of care there," said Hochenauer, who is transgender and has had personal experience with trauma, addiction and diagnoses including bipolar disorder and depression.

Hochenauer previously worked as an English professor. Now, she visits psych emergency rooms to meet with patients whom she might be able to help after they leave the hospital. She'll check in on clients to see if they need help getting to doctors appointment, for example, or sometimes go directly with them.

Often the work requires getting creative and personal with clients in order to find what makes them want to participate in their own recovery. In one recent example, someone in the psych emergency unit wasn't responsive to or speaking with therapists. The mentor tried playing music, and after playing a couple of different songs, finally the right one clicked and the patient began singing, opening them up to further conversations and progress.

Sullivan will have roughly six clients at a given time and meets face-to-face with each at least once a week. Sometimes he helps them secure housing or jobs after exiting jail. He will help make doctors appointments and help participants navigating life outside of the justice system. Some times, he takes them out for a soda or a cup of coffee, walks around The City, simply to listen and offer moral support through what he knows is a confusing and challenging experience.

The program at SF General is funded through a $750,000 grant from the California Department of Health Care Services. The PIPS program is supported by a separate $530,000 grant through Behavioral health Justice Interventions, a program by the California Department of Health Care Services.

Including Sullivan, PIPS currently has three counselors who do a combination of case management and peer counseling to individuals coming from all San Francisco jails. They also serve people in San Francisco’s Adult Drug Court, which seeks to connect defendants who have substance use disorders to services in the community in order to reduce recidivism.

The program also receives referrals through the District Attorney’s office. Sullivan and others also frequent the jails themselves to meet with potential participants and show them what they can offer.

“We help them fill out paperwork and things like that when they come out of jail and helping them find jobs and housing,” said Sullivan. Another component of the relationship is simply building trust and helping re-acclimate to basic routines and social environments. “But my favorite part working with participants is walking around the city and talking, or we’ll take them shopping and out for coffee.”

Counselors, who go through training in peer advising and mental health issues, also offer training to local law enforcement on what it is like to live with mental illness and experience incarceration. People who struggle with serious mental illness make up a significant portion of the jail population, as they do statewide.

In 2018, 22% of people in San Francisco jails were diagnosed as mentally ill and 80% of bookings involved people who struggled with substance use, according to data from the Health Commission.

Despite housing such a large population of individuals who suffer from mental illness, jails rarely have the expertise or the environmental conditions necessary to improve mental health.

The team of three peer counselors is hardly enough to meet the needs of a jail system that is increasingly responsible for treating some of San Francisco’s most mentally ill residents.

“San Francisco jails are full of people who would be right for our program. We have three peer counselors, and we should have 10-12. The jails are full of people with both mental health and substance abuse” issues, said Sullivan.

Their relationships often go on for about six to nine months, although there is no set timeframe for the peer mentorship program. Sullivan says he has seen several of the people he’s worked with to go on to to live healthy, fulfilling lives. One man recently got a job at Tesla and now lives in a supportive substance-free housing environment.

“I’ve been through it, and it’s something you can’t do on your own,” said Sullivan, who participates in Alcoholics Anonymous.

But not everyone has that same success. Some individuals fall out of the program, stop responding, or end up back in jail or using substances that violate their probation.

“People do fall off or get incarcerated,” Sullivan said. “But we won’t turn anyone down for a relapse. We will always pick them up.”