Pedestrian struck by Muni bus in Tenderloin

A Muni bus hit a pedestrian on Market Street Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

The 36-year-old male was struck by an outbound T-Third line shuttle bus on the 800 block of Market Street at 3:15 p.m.

According to police, the individual ran into the street before he was hit.

He was transported to Zuckerburg San Francisco General Hospital with what police described as “non-life threatening injuries.”

No passenger injuries were reported, and an investigation into the incident has begun, according to a San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency spokesperson.

No further details were immediately available.

