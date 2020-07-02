Pedestrian struck by Muni bus in Tenderloin

A Muni bus hit a pedestrian on Market Street Wednesday afternoon, according to police.
The 36-year-old male was struck by an outbound T-Third line shuttle bus on the 800 block of Market Street at 3:15 p.m.
According to police, the individual ran into the street before he was hit.
He was transported to Zuckerburg San Francisco General Hospital with what police described as “non-life threatening injuries.”
No passenger injuries were reported, and an investigation into the incident has begun, according to a San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency spokesperson.
No further details were immediately available.
