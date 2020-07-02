Pedestrian struck by Muni bus in Tenderloin

A Muni bus hit a pedestrian on Market Street Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

The 36-year-old male was struck by an outbound T-Third line shuttle bus on the 800 block of Market Street at 3:15 p.m.

According to police, the individual ran into the street before he was hit.

He was transported to Zuckerburg San Francisco General Hospital with what police described as “non-life threatening injuries.”

No passenger injuries were reported, and an investigation into the incident has begun, according to a San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency spokesperson.

No further details were immediately available.

Bay Area Newssan francisco newstransportation

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/