Pedestrian struck and killed on highway in San Francisco

A person was struck and killed Saturday night while on foot in the far left lane of southbound Interstate Highway 280 near the onramp from Cesar Chavez Boulevard, the California Highway Patrol said.

The collision was reported about 8 p.m. Saturday. A white Toyota Highlander appears to have struck the pedestrian on the freeway, said CHP Officer Bert Diaz. He could not immediately say whether the victim is a man or a woman.

It wasn’t immediately apparent why the pedestrian was on the freeway, Diaz said. No one in the Highlander was injured.

All lanes of southbound I-280 at Cesar Chavez remained closed at 9 p.m. Saturday.

