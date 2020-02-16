Pedestrian seriously injured in Cow Hollow collision

A pedestrian was seriously injured Saturday night in San Francisco’s Cow Hollow neighborhood, police said.
Police were called about 8:27 p.m. to the intersection of Lombard and Steiner streets on a report of a vehicle collision, said Officer Robert Rueca, a police spokesperson.
Officers arrived to find a pedestrian with life-threatening injuries. That pedestrian was taken to a local hospital.
The driver involved in the collision remained on the scene, Rueca said, and it had not been determined as of 10:30 p.m. whether drugs or alcohol played a part in the incident.
Lombard Street at Steiner was shut down as of 10:30 p.m. as police continued their investigation, Rueca said.
