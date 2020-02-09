Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck while crossing 19th Avenue

A man was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Ingleside Heights early Sunday morning, according to police.

The collision was reported about 3:15 a.m. at the intersection of 19th Avenue and Junipero Serra Boulevard, Sgt. Michael Andraychak said. The man was struck by a red Toyota Prius traveling southbound on 19th Avenue.

The victim was taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Andraychak.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.

Anyone with information on the collison is asked to call police at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.

