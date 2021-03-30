Pedestrian killed in Outer Mission collision identified

San Francisco’s Medical Examiner’s Office on Tuesday identified a 79-year-old pedestrian killed earlier this month after being struck by a vehicle as Edda Cabrera.

Cabrera, a San Francisco resident, was struck on March 2 at the corner of Mission Street and Geneva Avenue in the Outer Mission, police said.

Officers found Cabrera lying in the roadway and transported her to a hospital, but she later succumbed to her injuries.

The driver who struck the victim, an 83-year-old woman driving a red Honda sedan, stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, according to police.

The pedestrian advocacy group Walk San Francisco has called the busy intersection dangerous, as both Mission Street and Geneva Avenue are designated “high injury” streets, part of 13 percent of streets where 75 percent of all fatal and severe traffic collisions occur.

“This intersection is far too risky for the thousands of people crossing here everyday,” Walk SF Executive Director Jodie Medeiros said in a statement following Cabrera’s death. “Bringing significant safety improvements to deadly intersections like this needs to happen faster.”

Cabrera’s death marked San Francisco’s fourth pedestrian fatality in 2021.

Police have also said they’re looking for a second vehicle that may have been involved in the collision, described as a 2010-2014 black four-door Ford Raptor pickup truck with tinted windows.

Investigators believe the Ford truck was involved in a collision with the Honda sedan just prior to the Honda striking the victim. Investigators believe the Ford may have sustained damage to its right rear side.

Police are asking the Ford truck’s owner or the person driving it that day to contact Sgt. Luis Oliva with the Police Department’s Traffic Collision Investigation Unit at (415) 553-1641.

