Pedestrian killed in Lake Merced collision identified as recent Dartmouth grad

The man killed in a fatal collision Thursday near Lake Merced has been identified by friends and family as 26-year-old Sheria Musyoka.

Musyoka, leaves behind a wife, Hannah Ege, and their 3-year-old son Theo. He and his family had just moved to San Francisco from Connecticut 10 days prior to his death, according to Musyoka’s mentor and friend Chris Miller.

Miller described Musyoka as having a charming personality and being super friendly, witty, sarcastic and compassionate, and recalls he had a beautiful smile.

“This kid would have become someone pretty amazing, and he already was,” Miller said. “You have people that legally immigrated here and work their butts off and you know, educate themselves, pay for their education, get into good jobs, make friends, integrate into society. And for something like this to happen, it’s really sad.”

Sheria Musyoka left behind whis wife, Hannah Ege, and their three-year-old son Theo. (Photo Courtesy Chris Miller)

“Sheria was the most authentic person, unashamed of being himself at all times,” Ege said in a statement to ABC7 confirmed by the family. “One second he would be a total goofball and another he would be philosophical. He was empathetic and compassionate. He had a lot of plans for life and he wanted to do really big things. He worked harder for those things than anyone else I’ve ever known, overcoming obstacles that most people don’t have to face. He loved his son more than anyone else and couldn’t wait to teach him to speak Swahili and to play soccer, his favorite sport. He didn’t deserve to die, especially like that.”

Musyoka was originally born in Kenya, and had called Miller about a month ago “over the moon” about finally getting his green card, she said.

Musyoka recently graduated from Dartmouth in the top 3 percent of his class, Miller said, and was working on a talent acquisition team at Akili Interactive & Verana Health.

“Sheria will be remembered for his infectious smile and close collaboration with his colleagues,” a Verana Health company statement read. “He was brilliant, thoughtful, and kind. Most of all, he was a special and unique individual who brought such a positive influence to the world. We will miss him dearly and send our deepest sympathies to Sheria’s family.”

Sheria Musyoka was killed Thursday morning in a multi-vehicle collision on Lake Merced Boulevard. (Photo Courtesy Chris Miller)

Police have arrested San Francisco resident Jerry Lyons, 31, on several charges in connection with the crash including vehicular manslaughter, felony hit and run, driving under the influence and driving a stolen vehicle. He was allegedly driving a 2003 Ford Explorer reported stolen out of San Jose at the time of the crash at Lake Merced Boulevard and Higuera Avenue, which involved eight vehicles and injured four other people.

Lyons was on probation in both San Mateo and San Francisco counties at the time of the collision and has arrests dating back more than a decade, court records show. He was released from state prison last April after serving a four-year state prison sentence for grand theft and has been arrested at least five times since then, including twice in January in Redwood City and once by the California Highway Patrol in San Francisco on Dec. 3.

He was held in jail for 27 days for violating his probation over the Dec. 3 arrest but not immediately charged pending toxicology results in the case, District Attorney Chesa Boudin said.

The District Attorney’s Office plans to make a charging decision in the collision by Monday.

Michael Barba contributed to this report.

