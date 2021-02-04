Pedestrian killed in crash near Lake Merced

A driver struck and killed a pedestrian Thursday morning near Lake Merced as part of a multi-vehicle collision that also injured several other people, according to police.

Eight other cars were involved in the crash at the intersection of Higuera Avenue and Lake Merced Boulevard, which resulted in non life-threatening injuries to four other people who were transported to a local hospital.

Though the identity of the individual who was killed has yet to be revealed, San Francisco Police Department spokesperson Officer Adam Lobsinger described him as a male in his twenties.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, Lobsinger said.

Police have described the driver of the suspect vehicle as a male in his thirties or forties. He was also transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Supervisor Mynra Melgar, whose district includes Lake Merced, immediately called for a total overhaul to the area, where pedestrians regularly have to cross multi-lane roads with speeding traffic.

“People treat Higueroa Avenue and Lake Merced Boulevard like highways, and neither street was really built for pedestrians,” she said. “We have to slow things down everywhere in The City, but for some places, particularly those two streets, I think it needs a major redesign.”

A 14-year-old girl also died after being hit by a driver near Lake Merced in March 2019. She and her mother were both struck by the driver while they were in the crosswalk with their dog.

This investigation is ongoing, and the SFPD Traffic Collision Investigation Unit and the Major Accident Investigation Team remained on the scene Thursday afternoon. They are seeking to determine whether drugs and/or alcohol were a factor in the tragedy.

The pedestrian death is the second of 2021, despite repeated calls from lawmakers to prioritize street safety.

On Jan. 19, an elderly man was struck by the driver of a vehicle while crossing the street at San Jose Avenue and 24th Street. He succumbed to his injuries and died four days later.

Though a major redesign is her stated goal, Melgar said she had already started working with the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency to do “whatever we can” to make the area safer for pedestrians, cyclists and other road users in the interim.

