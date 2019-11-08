Pedestrian dies after Potrero Hill weekend collision

A man who was struck by a car near the California College of the Arts last weekend has died of his injuries, according to pedestrian advocacy group Walk San Francisco.

The man was hit in the crosswalk at 16th and De Haro streets on Saturday Nov. 2 around 8:45 a.m. Police said at the time that he had suffered a traumatic brain injury and been taken to San Francisco General Hospital.

According to Walk SF, his death is the 17th this year involving a person killed while walking or biking.

“We grieve yet another life lost to traffic violence,” said Jodie Medeiros, the group’s executive director. “We hold the loved ones of the victim close in our thoughts.”

The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday voted to declare a state of emergency for traffic safety and pedestrian and bicycle fatalities.

Police did not report any arrests immediately after the collision.

Previous story
Both sides declare victory as NRA drops its lawsuit against SF
Next story
Mayor Breed’s brother will get a chance to argue for resentencing

Just Posted

Mayor Breed’s brother will get a chance to argue for resentencing

Mayor London Breed’s imprisoned brother may have a shot at getting a… Continue reading

City Hall toilets knocked out by Van Ness BRT construction mishap

Friday, San Francisco leaders’ toilets fell silent. Not a flush. Not a… Continue reading

Chesa Boudin closes gap on Suzy Loftus but still trails in close DA race

In D5 supervisor contest, Dean Preston retakes lead over Vallie Brown

SF police arrest 7 in connection with attack that left man hospitalized

Police in San Francisco have arrested seven suspects in connection with an… Continue reading

Lyft set to return e-bikes to SF streets after solving battery fire issue

After battery fires prompted Lyft to pull its rentable e-bikes from San… Continue reading

Most Read