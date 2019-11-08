Pedestrian dies after Potrero Hill weekend collision

A man who was struck by a car near the California College of the Arts last weekend has died of his injuries, according to pedestrian advocacy group Walk San Francisco.

The man was hit in the crosswalk at 16th and De Haro streets on Saturday Nov. 2 around 8:45 a.m. Police said at the time that he had suffered a traumatic brain injury and been taken to San Francisco General Hospital.

According to Walk SF, his death is the 17th this year involving a person killed while walking or biking.

“We grieve yet another life lost to traffic violence,” said Jodie Medeiros, the group’s executive director. “We hold the loved ones of the victim close in our thoughts.”

The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday voted to declare a state of emergency for traffic safety and pedestrian and bicycle fatalities.

Police did not report any arrests immediately after the collision.