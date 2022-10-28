Intruder Assaults Nancy Pelosi's Husband in Their San Francisco Home

FILE -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and her husband Paul Pelosi on Capitol Hill in Washington on Jan. 1, 2010. Paul Pelosi was hospitalized after he was assaulted by someone who broke into the couple's residence in San Francisco early on Friday morning, Oct. 28, 2022, a spokesman said. 

 Luke Sharrett/The New York Times

A man who attacked Paul Pelosi, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, specifically targeted their San Francisco home, people familiar with the matter said Friday.

Pelosi was attacked and severely beaten by an assailant with a hammer. Pelosi, 82, suffered blunt force trauma to his head and body, according to the two people with knowledge of the investigation into the attack who spoke to the Associated Press on the condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing probe. He was being treated by doctors for bruising, severe swelling and other injuries. Pelosi’s spokesman Drew Hammill said he was expected to make a full recovery.

