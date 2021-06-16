Visitors stroll through Japan Center West on Tuesday. (Ida Mojadad/The Examiner)

Visitors stroll through Japan Center West on Tuesday. (Ida Mojadad/The Examiner)

Patrons return to the Japantown mall

‘We’re so happy—it’s really hard to make a profit’

Roaming around San Francisco on the state’s full reopening day, I saw few signs of an overnight shift—except when I sat down to eat in Japantown.

Shopkeepers in the Japan Center East and West malls have notoriously struggled during the pandemic, the dual misfortunes of being an indoor mall during a pandemic and a long path to rent relief from landlords. Vacancies have been a common sight, along with flyers for a “customer appreciation month” raffle.

But the indoor area was much more alive on Tuesday compared to when I visited in March, this time decently populated with students on their summer vacation and other visitors. I ignored the usual instinct to stop inside Japan Video — still filled with the Sailor Moon and Nintendo merchandise that drew me to San Francisco as a high schooler — and searched for a spot to eat.

I ultimately sat down at Nande-Ya for some katsu curry, surprised at my relative comfort with eating not only indoors but at a restaurant deep in a mall. A conversation nearby briefly touched on India’s latest pandemic shutdown before an abrupt pivot to watches. The restaurant was nearly full, no more social distancing required — a great relief to owner Miharu Tanaka.

“We’re so happy,” Tanaka said. “It’s really hard to make a profit.”

Switching to takeout and keeping tables separated placed a great burden on staff and profitability. Under 50 percent capacity limits, the team often had to make customers wait or send them away. A handful of stores, like Amiko Boutique (where I’ve made multiple trips for Gudetama pins), opted to retain capacity limits to ease into the changes.

Tanaka has noticed more people are visiting domestically. “For now it’s pretty good, but we need more international visitors,” she added.

One of those local visitors was San Mateo County resident Jolie Lau, who has been comfortable with trips into San Francisco for months but continues to mask up. Much of the world remains far below San Francisco’s vaccination rate.

“Probably when we know other countries are vaccinated and most states are vaccinated,” Lau said outside Daiso when asked what would bring more assurance to go mask-less. “With the new variants, everyone just kind of feels safer with masks on. You’re just not sure how you know.”

imojadad@sfexaminer.com

Bay Area NewsCoronavirussan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/

 

Visitors stroll through Japan Center West on Tuesday. (Ida Mojadad/SF Examiner)

Visitors stroll through Japan Center West on Tuesday. (Ida Mojadad/SF Examiner)

Previous story
‘No doom and gloom’ on the Peninsula

Just Posted

Crab fisherman Skip Ward of Marysville casts his crab net out off a pier near Fort Point. (Craig Lee/Special to The Examiner)
San Francisco came back to life, and we captured it all

Last spring, in the early days of the pandemic, the bestselling authors… Continue reading

Revelers at Madrone Art Bar in the early hours of June 15, 2021 (Courtesy Power Quevedo).
No social distancing at Motown-themed dance party

‘I don’t care how anyone feels, I just want to dance!’

<em>The San Francisco Peace Pagoda stands tall in between Japan Center East and West malls.</em> (Ida Mojadad/The Examiner)
Patrons return to the Japantown mall

‘We’re so happy—it’s really hard to make a profit’

Scenes from an SFO-bound BART train on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, the day California fully reopened for business after the COVID pandemic. (Al Saracevic/SF Examiner)
SF reopens: BART riders dreading the end of the pandemic

‘I’ve forgotten what it’s like to be packed like sardines’

Micael Butial stands as he holds an umbrella that he painted with the words “Stop Asian Hate” at a rally held to show support for Asian and Pacific Islanders communities, Sunday, March 21, 2021 in San Francisco. (Photo by Ekevara Kitpowsong/Special to S.F. Examiner)
Inside the California organization tracking anti-Asian hate incidents

By Mallika Seshadri CalMatters Richard Lim was walking along a quiet sidewalk… Continue reading

Most Read