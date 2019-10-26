Fatal shooting near Lowell High School may be linked to domestic violence

Thursday’s fatal shooting of 21-year-old Valeria Villagomez near Lowell High School may have been related to domestic violence.

The suspect arrested in connection with the homicide, Jose DeJesus Rodriguez, 20, was booked into County Jail Friday at 3:28 p.m. on suspicion of murder, resisting an officer with removal of a weapon, domestic violence and other unspecified charges, according to jail records.

Villagomez was fatally shot at a house on 26th Avenue near Eucalyptus Drive early Thursday afternoon, police said. She died around 2 p.m. after being transported to a local hospital.

Local residents said they didn’t hear gunshots Thursday afternoon.

“I was walking just down the street around [Rolph Nicol Jr. Playground] when the shooting happened around 1:45 p.m., and I didn’t hear anything,” a woman who lives six houses down from the crime scene told the San Francisco Examiner.

“All I saw was that it was all cordoned off. There was a cop sitting on the sidewalk on Eucalyptus [Drive] outside of his car until late,” her husband added.

A group of exchange students at San Francisco State University who live across the street said they came home from school around 4 p.m. to a crowd of police officers walking and talking in front of the crime scene.

“They stayed until evening, almost ‘till midnight,” one student said.

Several neighbors said they didn’t recognize the suspect or the victim’s names, and had never seen anyone leave the residence where the shooting occurred.

“We sometimes saw the lights turn on or off, but no one ever came out. We never saw the people inside,” the SFSU student said.

Residents said the neighborhood is usually quiet and safe.

Police records show that Villagomez’ homicide was the 32nd in The City this year.

This story has been updated.

cghisolfi@sfexaminer.com

