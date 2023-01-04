Major park and recreation closures have occurred in The City due to storm damage.
On Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service advised that people should avoid being outside in forested areas and under trees, and if possible to remain in the lower levels of homes during the windstorm.
Rec & Parks
San Francisco Recreation and Parks Department closed Stern Grove, Corona Heights and Pine Lake parks, as well as Randall Museum ahead of Wednesday’s storm.
Stern Grove, which experienced devastating flooding due to a water main break in August 2021, was closed ahead of the storm due to high winds.
“(The department) always closes Stern Grove in high winds because of all the trees. Our arborists, park rangers, heavy equipment operators, plumbers and gardeners have been responding to flooding and downed trees in public parks. We’ll continue to do so throughout the storm,” said Tamara Aparton, communications director for Rec & Parks.
The City’s botanical gardens and the Japanese Tea Garden in Golden Gate Park will remain closed throughout Wednesday. The Conservatory of Flowers will remain open.
National Parks
The National Park Service closed multiple parks and recreation sites in San Francisco and Marin County due to known flooding or anticipating flooding and damage.
Presidio Trust
Fort Point in Presidio will remain closed until further notice due to flooding. Presidio Trust closed most park sites in the area beginning Jan. 4 in anticipation of flooding and high winds. This includes the Presidio Tunnel Tops park outpost and field station, as well as the Golden Gate Welcome Center, Fort Point National Historic Site and Presidio Visitor Center until further notice.
Beaches
The National Weather Service warned of dangerously large, breaking waves of 22 to 27 feet. A coastal flood warning remains in effect through 1 p.m. Thursday. A high surf warning is in place from 7 a.m. Thursday to 3 a.m. Friday. The agency added that flooding of lots, parks and roads along the coast are expected, as is life-threatening swimming conditions and significant beach erosion.
Restrooms and parking lots are closed at Baker Beach and Lands End. As of Wednesday morning, the north parking lot at Baker Beach is closed due to storm damage.
Place a free digital obituary
We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.