27083838_web1_copy_211105-SFE-MATH-ClassroomResized_1

A pre-calculus class at George Washington High in San Francisco. A writ of mandate over the district’s controversial math policy alleges it impedes students who come from less-privileged households.

San Francisco Unified School District’s controversial math placement and sequencing is now being challenged in court.

Parents have voiced their frustrations over the San Francisco Unified School District’s math placement policy. Education scholars questioned its validity. Families for San Francisco, a parent advocacy group, released a lengthy report asking for a full, peer-reviewed assessment of the policy’s successes after submitting numerous public records requests.

@allyson-aleksey

aaleksey@sfexaminer.com

Tags

Ex // Top Stories