San Francisco Unified School District’s controversial math placement and sequencing is now being challenged in court.
Parents have voiced their frustrations over the San Francisco Unified School District’s math placement policy. Education scholars questioned its validity. Families for San Francisco, a parent advocacy group, released a lengthy report asking for a full, peer-reviewed assessment of the policy’s successes after submitting numerous public records requests.
All have alleged that the district’s move to delay algebra 1 courses in eighth grade and cease accelerated math class options in middle and high schools are widening the equity achievement gap rather than narrowing it — the motivation behind the reform. Still, district officials touted increased enrollment in higher-level math courses and higher math proficiency throughout the district.
“SFUSD has been misleading the public about key metrics of its math program for years,” Maya Keshavan, parent of two SFUSD alumni, told the Examiner. “(District officials) claimed to dramatically reduce algebra 1 failure after it was delayed to ninth grade, but have offered no evidence to back this claim. In fact, the rate fell only because the district eliminated an exit exam students were required to pass. Public data requests revealed the purported success could not be replicated and the district refused to explain.”
Rex Ridgeway, one of a group of 50 petitioners who filed a writ of mandate against San Francisco Unified School District on Monday, told The Examiner that he “Had to do a workaround because the district moved algebra 1 out of eighth grade.”
“My granddaughter had to double-up in the ninth grade by taking both algebra 1 and Geometry,” he said.
All have also reported receiving little to no acknowledgment from the district.
Until Monday.
The writ of mandate was filed in the Superior Court of San Francisco the same day that Stanford University researchers released a comprehensive study that analyzed data from San Francisco high school cohorts to identify how math course-taking patterns changed before and after the introduction of math de-tracking — or ceasing the separation of students by academic ability for reasons of equity — was implemented in the 2014-2015 academic year.
The study found that there were dramatic delays in algebra I and geometry admission. Published by lead author and professor Thomas Dee, Elizabeth Huffaker and Sarah Novicoff, the report found that immediately after the reform, student participation in Advanced Placement math fell 15% in San Francisco public schools.
There are two ways in which the policy appears to not have met its stated goals, Dee told the Examiner. “One is the issue of improving the representation of Black and Hispanic students in advanced courses. That was very much centered as a goal (of) this reform. And that doesn't appear to have occurred, at least with respect to AP Calculus, AP Statistics. Second, it was also stated when the reform was adopted, that it wouldn't constrain kids who want to pursue advanced math from doing so. But we see evidence that it did.”
Acknowledgment from the school district finally came Monday evening.
According to a district press release, school district leaders “are using new research findings, including research by Stanford University Graduate School of Education, to help understand the impact of the 2014 Math Course Sequence Policy.”
“We are in the process of collecting evidence to inform needed improvements in mathematics programming,” superintendent Matt Wayne said in a statement. “This research from Stanford helps us know how our math programming is influencing the courses taken by San Francisco students.”
But for many who have voiced their opposition for years, this acknowledgment comes too late.
A group of 50 stakeholders — parents of school-aged children, parents of alumni, and grandparents of children in the district — filed a writ of mandate over the district’s controversial math placement sequence and validation testing, alleging that it impedes students who come from less-privileged households and cannot access the “workaround” and “doubling up” of courses Ridgeway described.
The court filing comes after a similar successful lawsuit in Palo Alto; on Feb. 6, Judge Carrie Zepeda ruled that the Silicon Valley district’s math placement policies to be in violation of the 2015 California Math Placement Act.
“The intention of the Act is to create a fair, objective and transparent math placement policy for ninth graders,” Niu Gao, a senior fellow at the Public Policy Institute of California, specializing in K–12 education, told the Examiner. “Before (the law went into effect in) 2015, there were studies that found that Black and Latino students passed previous courses and scored proficiently, but were still being asked to repeat algebra 1 in ninth grade. But research has shown that taking algebra 1 courses really helps students' education outcomes.”
The Stanford study also claimed that ethnic gaps in advanced math course-taking — which was a central motivation for de-tracking — remained largely unchanged.
Lead petitioner Annesa Flentje, a San Francisco resident with children enrolled in the district, said that “(SFUSD) kids with privilege can advance in mathematics, and those without privilege cannot advance. Ironically, SFUSD made these changes in the name of equity, but putting in barriers to accessing (advanced courses) is not equitable.
“We need to do everything we can to bolster students’ success.This is a super clear obstacle that ensures a lack of equity and a divided system in our city, where those with privilege are opting into private school,” she said. “That is a path of privilege.”
Similar to the case in Palo Alto, also initiated by public school parents, the litigation against SFUSD states that “The barriers to high level math courses erected by SFUSD violate various provisions of the California Education Code.”
As with the Palo Alto case, the challenge against SFUSD hinges on whether or not San Francisco schools violated the Math Placement Act.
In January, the district claimed that “64% of LatinX middle school students have As and Bs in math — up 10% from last year” and that “51% of Black middle school students have As and Bs in math — up 7% from last year.” But the Stanford study shows that the equity achievement gap is much larger, which is corroborated by data from the California Department of Education.
“The grades themselves didn't actually improve. Unfortunately, the courts seem to be the only recourse to address this troubling pattern of manipulating data and lack of transparency,” Keshavan said.
Dee’s hope is that the Stanford study will prompt “discussion and research around the barriers to Black and Hispanic students participating in more advanced math courses.”
Researchers and SFUSD officials will collaborate to examine the impact of the district’s math policies.
“We look forward to working with researchers, school sites, educators, labor partners and community members as we collect evidence for examining our math program,” Wayne said.