Do you need a new annual holiday tradition? Look no further than Presidio Theatre's pantomime production of "Sleeping Beauty".
Presenting 23 performances from Dec. 1 through 30, the world premiere of this over-the-top musical boasts elements of humor, music and dance. It also brings traditional British holiday entertainment — combining slapstick humor, one-line zingers and outrageous characters with a hefty share of audience interaction.
"Our annual Panto productions are a great way to let loose, bring the kids and find the kid in all of us," said Peggy Haas, executive producer. "One of the world's most popular theater traditions, Panto does not take itself too seriously, but delivers an uplifting message of coming together and hope."
Pantomime was developed in England as a type of musical comedy designed for family entertainment. It is typically performed throughout the United Kingdom and Ireland, and other-English speaking countries to a lesser degree, especially during the Christmas and New Year season.
Modern pantomime productions utilize gender-crossing actors and combine topical humor with well-known fairy tales, fables or folk tales. Audiences are encouraged and expected to sing along with certain parts of the music and shout out phrases to the performers.
Presidio Theatre's "Sleeping Beauty" takes place in the magical kingdom of Pantoland, a mythical realm which bears a striking resemblance to contemporary San Francisco. It has the usual slate of live music, lavish costumes, innovative sets and familiar characters, such as the princess and the prince, an evil witch and fairy godmothers.
Additions to the colorful cast of characters include talking dogs, dancing ghosts, a chorus of singing chickens and a rooster named Pecker.
Audiences can join in the Panto traditions of booing villains, cheering heroes, singing along to pop and classic rock songs (with a few new lyrics) and helping the fairies cast magic spells.
Director Liam Vincent described the production as a "fast-paced, audience-interactive experience" with "magic, fairytale mystery, laughs, spell casting, pop songs that you know and love and fun for the whole family."
Two discounted public preview performances will be given on Dec. 1 and 2, with opening night slated for Dec. 3.
