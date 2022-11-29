sbpantopress922-148-6x9

Gary Stanford Jr. as King Powell, Renee Lubin as Queen Montgomery, Sharon Shao as Princess Sonoma and Matthew Kropschot as Prince Logan.

 Terry Lorant

Do you need a new annual holiday tradition? Look no further than Presidio Theatre's pantomime production of "Sleeping Beauty".

Presenting 23 performances from Dec. 1 through 30, the world premiere of this over-the-top musical boasts elements of humor, music and dance. It also brings traditional British holiday entertainment — combining slapstick humor, one-line zingers and outrageous characters with a hefty share of audience interaction. 

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

jsalazar@sfexaminer.com

@jamesbewriting

Tags

You May Also Like