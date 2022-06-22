Making it in the restaurant industry has never been easy. For chefs, hard work is met by long hours and brutal competition. There’s also the harsh reality of San Francisco's restaurant survival rate; with each restaurant that opened during the pandemic, The City’s Department of Public Health data shows two restaurants closed. Just months before the world shutdown, San Francisco’s opening to closing rate was 1-to-1.4.
Then there are the legal restrictions, permitting nightmares and crushing costs of professional cooking that deter people from going into the business. City economist Ted Egan said at the June 7 S.F. Nightlife and Entertainment Summit that while the hospitality sector is on the upswing, lack of restaurant industry growth has kept The City’s rebound behind other metropolitan areas.
The emergence of COVID-19 upped the ante for restaurant workers, and especially chefs, which is why Shef.com — founded in the Bay Area in 2019 — became more relevant. Culinary beginners and experts alike used the platform to sell their dishes to San Francisco and Peninsula residents, creating Shef’s largest and strongest market. Thousands of Bay Area chefs have applied to use the Shef platform to date, according to the company.
Daly City chef Crystle Gonzales joined the app last year with her husband, Ronald, when she wanted to find additional income and maintain flexibility to care for her daughter. After finding out about Shef from an Instagram ad, the couple decided to take the food they’d been feeding happy friends and family to the masses.
“The way we prepared Filipino and Guamanian food was different from anything that they had ever tried before,” Gonzales said. “The critiques and observations helped us to create our menu for Shef.”
Today, the Gonzales family cooks at least twice a month and has steady demand. They create between 20 and 40 plates per order with plates costing between $13 and $21. Because of this success, the Gonzaleses say Shef has allowed them to build their brand and publicize their cuisine on social media.
“This is a way to inspire creatives looking to share their craft through food,” Crystle Gonzales said. “I think that in the time we are living in, so many people are trying to find their route into entrepreneurship, so Shef provides that and then some.”
The couple has been able to experiment and expedite orders from home because of a law signed the same year as Shef’s founding: Assembly Bill 626. Authored by Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia, AB 626 amended the state’s health and safety code to allow for a “microenterprise home kitchen operation,” according to the California Department of Public Health.
As outlined by AB 626, people may cook from their own personal properties and advertise the food for sale commercially only after going through an application and inspection process. Additionally, the county of the applicant must have opted into the program.
The fact that registered “shefs” can set their own hours and prices saved North Beach’s Wayne Xavier. Xavier, a chef originally from Mumbai, is a fan of the website and app in part because of where he started: He had two food carts in downtown San Francisco that were profitable for only two weeks — the two weeks before lockdown.
“When you’re in a good amount of debt, you want to just go for it and I seriously went for it,” he said of his current business. “There were almost 20 things on the (first Shef) menu. Then I put up a second menu. I cook every day, day and night. It’s hard, but at the end of the day it’s my living.”
With the average restaurant permit costing $1,287, Xavier happily relies on Shef for his earnings. He has kept his spending down by employing just one person to help with prep.
“Very honestly, for me, I think there’s been nothing better,” said Xavier, who has been a trained chef for years. “The next step for me is a restaurant.”
Xavier likes that his offerings on Shef contribute to a “mini UN” of sorts. Because of the national and ethnic diversity of the participating chefs, Shef users can choose cuisine made by immigrants and refugees from 96 countries.
Shef’s website states that 75% of “shefs” are women; 80% are people of color. This is fitting for a company founded by two first-generation Americans, Alvin Salehi and Joey Grassia.
The sons of families from Iran and Italy, Salehi and Grassia met at a conference in 2018 and bonded over their similar backgrounds. Just months later, Grassia was crashing at Salehi’s home and saw the initial vision of Shef detailed on a whiteboard, a Shef spokesperson told the Examiner. Grassia and Salehi soon filmed a pitch for Y Combinator and were accepted in the 2019 startup incubator program.
The businessmen saw a market for households like the ones they came from where revenue could be earned by sharing cuisine with neighbors. Their primary aim remains to keep it simple for chefs. The Shef platform connects customers to cooks and manages payments and delivery, the latter of which is handled by a third-party delivery vendor in the Bay Area.
Like Shef's founders, Gonzales and Xavier said they have been able to go back to their roots with their new businesses. Gonzales grew up watching cooking segments on KQED. Xavier competed against his brother in culinary contests in their family home in India.
“The proof is in the pudding. (People want) to give it a try,” Xavier said of his Indo-Chinese menu. “(In comparison) to Uber and DoorDash, it’s regular restaurant-type food versus people sharing their own recipes. It’s different altogether.”
mhartman@sfexaminer.com, @_melissahartman