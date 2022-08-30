Monkeypox vaccine

A nurse holds a vial of the monkeypox vaccine at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital. Cases across The City and state are continuing on a downward trend that has public health experts cautiously optimistic.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

San Francisco could soon get a boost to its monkeypox response thanks to a recent agreement between lawmakers and Governor Gavin Newsom to inject $41 million statewide into local public health efforts to contain the global outbreak.

The newly allocated funding comes as monkeypox cases across the state and in San Francisco continue on a downward trend that has public health experts cautiously optimistic. 

