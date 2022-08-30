A nurse holds a vial of the monkeypox vaccine at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital. Cases across The City and state are continuing on a downward trend that has public health experts cautiously optimistic.
San Francisco could soon get a boost to its monkeypox response thanks to a recent agreement between lawmakers and Governor Gavin Newsom to inject $41 million statewide into local public health efforts to contain the global outbreak.
The newly allocated funding comes as monkeypox cases across the state and in San Francisco continue on a downward trend that has public health experts cautiously optimistic.
But cases remain high, and the monkeypox virus is still the chief public health concern for many. State lawmakers are hoping the budget allocation will help harness more vaccines, testing and treatment options for those who are most at risk from the disease.
“We’ve been fighting like hell to ensure California effectively responds to the monkeypox outbreak, and this emergency appropriation will be a huge help at both the state and local level," said Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco), who chairs the Senate Select Committee on the disease. "Monkeypox is a painful and isolating disease, and it’s having a major impact on the LGBTQ community. We’ll continue to fight to ensure our community doesn’t get left behind and that we have the support we need to expand vaccination, testing, treatment and outreach.”
San Francisco had 711 monkeypox cases as of August 28, and California had 3,369. Locally and statewide, cases are slowing down after a rapid increase in June and July.
Health officials point to several possible reasons for the slowdown in cases, including how vaccines are more widely available and people are more aware of the disease and taking necessary precautions. But the virus isn't gone yet, and it continues to disproportionately impact the LGBTQ community.
About $15.75 million will be allocated at the local level for direct response efforts, including supporting community organizations that administer the monkeypox vaccine. The total funding amount is included in the state budget trailer bill that is still working its way through the legislature. A trailer bill is a piece of legislation that makes statutory and financial changes to implement the budget.
The funding is part of the state’s monkeypox emergency response and also authorizes the Department of Finance to request more dollars if necessary as the virus continues to sicken thousands in California. Lawmakers will vote on the spending plan Wednesday.
Monkeypox, which is also referred to as MPX, is a rare disease that spreads primarily through prolonged skin-to-skin contact or through shared bedding or clothing with someone who had the virus. Symptoms include fever and rashes that may look like pimples or blisters. It is rarely fatal and often resolves on its own in two to four weeks; however, rashes may spread around the body and can be extremely painful.
Vaccines are available for those who have exposure or are at high-risk of contracting the disease. Gay and bisexual men as well as trans people who have sex with men are currently prioritized for the Jynneos vaccine, along with sex works of any sexual orientation and other persons who had close contact with someone who was infected.
Most people heal from monkeypox without treatment. But options are available for those with more complicated monkeypox cases, including a medicine called tecovirimat, or TPOXX. It is not approved by the Food and Drug Administration specifically for treating monkeypox; however, TPOXX has been permitted for severe cases.
On July 28, San Francisco declared monkeypox a public health emergency. The state of California followed suit shortly thereafter, while the U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Becerra declared the same public health emergency.
The national health emergency allowed the country's top public health officials to more quickly distribute vaccines around the country. The Food and Drug Administration is also considering an approach to extend vaccines to more people by spreading a single dose across up to five individuals.
