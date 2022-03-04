Editorial: Police brutality trial raises questions about whether SFPD has embraced reform

By The Examiner Editorial Board

One of the more disturbing moments in the trial of police officer Terrance Stangel occurred last week when a San Francisco Police Department training officer took the stand on behalf of the defense.

Officer Patrick Woods testified Stangel followed the department’s policy when he used a baton to break the leg and wrist of Dacari Spiers in 2019. His testimony directly contradicted the prosecution’s use-of-force expert, a former Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy who said Stangel used excessive force. His shocking testimony raises serious questions about whether the training SFPD officers currently receive is adequate to help prevent cases of police brutality.

Stangel and his partner, Cuauhtémoc Martinez, confronted Spiers near Pier 39 after receiving a 911 call about a domestic violence incident. This led to a physical encounter in which Stangel struck Spiers with a baton multiple times. Spiers was never charged with domestic violence, and both he and his ex-girlfriend said he is innocent. Last month, the Board of Supervisors approved a $700,000 settlement with Spiers.

In court, Woods defended the officers by saying they followed their training. But Roger Clark, a police use-of-force expert and former Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy, said the officers clearly broke the rules.

“Last week, a use-of-force expert hired by prosecutors testified that Martinez and Stangel disregarded their training when they failed to identify themselves as officers or tell Spiers why he was being detained, when Martinez rushed and grabbed Spiers while leaving his partner behind and when Stangel started beating Spiers with a baton without giving Spiers a chance to comply with officers’ demands,” wrote Nicholas Iovino of Courthouse News.

“Clark said both SFPD officers failed to de-escalate the situation, and testified that Stangel’s use of his baton to beat Spiers was wholly unwarranted,” wrote Eleni Balakrishnan of Mission Local.

Woods’ insistence that the officers did nothing wrong also contrasts sharply with what half a dozen current and former veteran SFPD officers told Mission Local’s Joe Eskenazi in interviews.

“Suboptimal policing,” said one.

“That was a s****y response. It really was. There is no way of trying to dress that up. That was bad,” said another after reviewing the 911 call and body camera footage of the incident. “This was f****d from the start.”

Clark told the court the officers made a “series of blunders,” starting when Martinez rushed to confront Spiers without first communicating a plan to Stangel.

“Stangel has a dilemma from the start — how he’s going to handle Officer Martinez rushing away from him,” said Clark, according to Courthouse News, which noted California police training guidelines specifically advise officers to avoid creating such situations.

Stangel also continued to hit Spiers without giving him any specific commands, which is another apparent violation of training and rules. A prosecutor asked Woods whether SFPD officers are trained to continue to hit people without giving commands.

“No,” he replied, according to Courthouse News.

In other words, Stangel followed his training, though at the same time, he didn’t.

No one expects an active SFPD officer to take the stand and testify against fellow officers in a case like this. The longstanding culture among police maintains officers are always right and never wrong. Woods’ role in the trial was clearly to provide the jury with a rationale, however flimsy and thin, to acquit Stangel — who reportedly is the first SFPD officer to face a criminal trial for violating use-of-force policies while on duty.

Tension over the case led to a dramatic episode in which SFPD Chief William Scott publicly blasted District Attorney Chesa Boudin’s office, accusing it of withholding information. Scott also withdrew from a formal agreement governing cooperation between the police department and the DA’s office on police misconduct cases. The chief later agreed to a two-month extension of the agreement. Ironically, on Wednesday a judge turned the tables on SFPD by sanctioning the department for — surprise, surprise — withholding evidence in the Spiers case.

Even if the jury exonerates Stangel, Woods’ testimony raises serious questions about whether California’s police reforms have gone far enough and whether SFPD has fully embraced them. It also highlights why San Francisco needs a district attorney with the guts and integrity to prosecute police brutality cases, regardless of whether the DA is Boudin or someone else.