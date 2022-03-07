Opinion: Can Newsom’s ‘Care Courts’ actually help?

Gov. Gavin Newsom has committed over $14 billion toward homelessness and launched programs such as Project Homekey and Project Roomkey, which used existing hotels and motels to get people indoors. (Associated Press/Jeff Chiu, File)

By Gil Duran

In his characteristically bold fashion, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday announced plans to address the homeless crisis with a new system that will use courts to push mentally ill and addicted people into housing and treatment. Unless we see drastic changes in the availability of housing and treatment, however, Newsom’s CARE Court may end up on the scrap heap of his big but failed ideas.

“There’s no compassion stepping over people in the streets and sidewalks, there’s no compassion in reading about someone losing their life under 280, in an encampment,” Newsom said, referring to the death of a 40-year-old woman in a fire at a Glen Park homeless encampment two weeks ago. “There’s no compassion in that. I mean, we could hold hands, have a candlelight vigil, talk about the way the world should be. Or we could take some damn responsibility to implement our ideals.”

Under Newsom’s proposal, the so-called CARE Court would require homeless people struggling with addiction or mental illness to get help. Some advocates reject the idea of using the legal system to compel treatment, but I don’t have a problem with that aspect. Many people who live on the streets are so far gone with drug addiction or mental illness that they cannot act in their own best interests.

My problem with the plan is that cities and counties clearly don’t have enough housing, treatment beds and medical care to help people actively seeking to escape the misery of the streets today. How can we require the “sickest of the sick” to get treatment when such options are scarce?

“Refuse WHAT services?! The ones that don’t exist?” tweeted Kelley Cutler of the Coalition on Homelessness on Wednesday after Newsom used the death of the homeless woman in Glen Park to push the idea of requiring treatment for people who decline services. “There are so few resources these days & yet these damn politicians keep blaming the people who are being abused & neglected by the system. People are dying trying to keep warm & politicians are over here playing sick games.”

In San Francisco, people struggling with opioid addiction show up to methadone clinics and get told to come back another day. Homeless elderly people and patients in need of serious medical care get dumped on the streets in their wheelchairs because there’s apparently nowhere to put them. This is the reality in The City named for St. Francis, and it’s the same in cities statewide.

Last week, I wrote about Mary Gilbert, a disabled homeless woman with a serious skin infection who cycles between local hospitals and a bench at an abandoned MUNI bus stop because the system provides no alternatives. Since then, I’ve met others in similar situations: Taken into hospitals when their illness becomes critical and then dumped back on the street.

These cases of mentally cogent and non-addicted people in need of care would be low hanging fruit if we actually had the resources and the will to help. Yet despite billions in spending, California leaves even ailing homeless seniors to die in the streets. So, where are we going to put people like the 191-year-old woman I met on Sansome Street last Tuesday?

That’s right, 191. She also told me she was the daughter of God and owns all of the motels in the world and could buy me anything with her massive fortune. A few minutes later, she volunteered that she suffers from schizophrenia and had been homeless since getting kicked out of a motel room.

“Don’t worry,” she said. “I have lots of money and I’m going to help you.”

Clearly, she needed housing and treatment, but after writing about Gilbert I knew better than to try to help. Adult Protective Services and the Homeless Outreach Team might check in on such people, but they’ll remain on the street — because we don’t have enough housing or services to meet current demand.

“There remains a gap in the number of shelter placements for (people experiencing homelessness) in San Francisco,” said a Department of Public Health spokesperson last week when I inquired about disabled people discharged from hospitals to the streets. “Shelter capacity is limited and not everyone referred to shelter accepts the placement. Shelter capacity does not always meet the needs of the individual. To live in shelters individuals must be independent of all activities of daily living.”

Despite a 2018 law to prevent hospitals from dumping homeless patients with no place to go, the practice apparently continues because everything has a loophole. Just shuffle some paperwork and, like magic, the law doesn’t exist.

On Thursday, Newsom mentioned two previous laws — 1999’s Laura’s Law and and 1967’s Lanterman-Petris-Short Act — which have fallen short of their goal to require treatment for people with serious mental illness.

“We made progress with Laura’s Law … but when you look at the results, 200 — by the way, this is an exact number — 218 people in the entire state of California served by Laura’s Law,” said Newsom. “That wasn’t much of a reform.”

In 2019, San Francisco adopted a plan to compel homeless people into treatment through conservatorship, but so far only two people have been helped, according to a Feb. 5 story by J.D. Morris of the San Francisco Chronicle. Again, no amount of “tough love” talk can make up for the lack of beds, shelter and treatment.

Newsom deserves credit for taking on homelessness and doing more than any governor in state history to try to fix it. He’s committed over $14 billion to the issue and launched innovative programs like Project Homekey and Project Roomkey, which used existing hotels and motels to get people indoors. There is real courage in his decision to focus on homelessness when seemingly wiser politicians have avoided the intractable issue.

The main question, however, is whether local governments will have the resources to provide the court-mandated housing and services on an ongoing basis. If they have money for this, it’s not clear where it’s all been going.

Under the governor’s proposal, those county governments that don’t comply could face sanctions from the court.

“Penalizing the county safety net system when certain housing resources, workforce or funding don’t exist in the first place is counterproductive and won’t expand connections to life-saving treatment and services,” Michelle Doty, executive director of the County Behavioral Health Directors Association of California, told CapRadio.

Newsom’s announcement made a big splash, but will it make a big difference? Or will it go the way of Newsom’s Care Not Cash and the Ten Year Plan to Abolish Homelessness? He pushed these ambitious solutions to homelessness and addiction as mayor but, judging by the state of things in San Francisco, they did not work as planned.

But — heaven help him — Newsom refuses to give up.

“We’re putting everything we can into this,” he said. “We recognize what you see every single day. It’s unacceptable. And we recognize our responsibility, our moral responsibility.”

Newsom is right to elevate the issue and force a conversation about how our wealthy state treats its poorest and most vulnerable citizens. Perhaps he has failed enough times to finally succeed. For the sake of the unhoused human beings suffering in danger, misery and poverty on California’s streets, let’s hope so.

Gil Duran is Editorial Page Editor of The Examiner. gduran@sfexaminer.com