Visitacion Valley Elementary School

Left-right, Lilia Mao (left), going into the 4th grade, Pauline Comendador (teacher), and Ivan Li, going into the 3rd grade at Visitacion Valley Elementary School as seen on Monday, June 13, 2022.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

“Mathematics knows no races or geographic boundaries; for mathematics, the cultural world is one country.” The dictum by David Hilbert, one of the most influential mathematicians of the 19th and 20th centuries, is up for debate in The City’s classrooms.

California is reinventing the wheel in how it trains teachers to teach math. The current California Mathematics Framework (CMF) was adopted in 2013; a revised version is scheduled to be adopted next year, but not without some debate. The framework is meant to provide guidance for local school districts; it is not a mandate, but it is influential in that it could affect future textbook publication, educator professional development and standardized assessment. Revisions are made in accordance with California Education Code (EC) Section 51002, which calls for the development of “broad minimum standards and guidelines for educational programs.”

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

aaleksey@sfexaminer.com 

@allyson_aleksey

Tags

You May Also Like