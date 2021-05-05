One woman injured in ambush-style shooting in SFO hotel parking lot

A woman was shot and injured at the Grand Hyatt Hotel at San Francisco International Airport Monday, according to police.

Witnesses told officers a white 2020 Acura SUV pulled up to the hotel shortly before 8 p.m., and two to three men got out of the car and started shooting at people near two cars parked in the valet area of the hotel.

The suspects then got back into the car and drove away. The car has since been recovered as an unreported stolen vehicle.

One woman, a 30-year-old East Bay resident who had been driving a dark colored SUV, was injured in the shooting. Officers found her vehicle crashed into a parked car at the hotel. She was taken to the hospital and has survived her injury.

Police said at least two other victims reported attempted carjackings Monday evening by suspects with similar descriptions that occurred near the scene of the shooting.

The motive for the shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information can call the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Tip Line at 1-800-547-2700.

Bay Area NewsCrimesan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/