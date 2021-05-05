Police lights (Shutterstock)

One woman injured in ambush-style shooting in SFO hotel parking lot

A woman was shot and injured at the Grand Hyatt Hotel at San Francisco International Airport Monday, according to police.

Witnesses told officers a white 2020 Acura SUV pulled up to the hotel shortly before 8 p.m., and two to three men got out of the car and started shooting at people near two cars parked in the valet area of the hotel.

The suspects then got back into the car and drove away. The car has since been recovered as an unreported stolen vehicle.

One woman, a 30-year-old East Bay resident who had been driving a dark colored SUV, was injured in the shooting. Officers found her vehicle crashed into a parked car at the hotel. She was taken to the hospital and has survived her injury.

Police said at least two other victims reported attempted carjackings Monday evening by suspects with similar descriptions that occurred near the scene of the shooting.

The motive for the shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information can call the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Tip Line at 1-800-547-2700.

Bay Area NewsCrimesan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/
Previous story
Federal judge strikes down CDC’s national moratorium on evictions
Next story
SFMTA director says Shared Spaces serves transit agency’s financial interest

Just Posted

A warning notice sits under the windshield wiper of a recreational vehicle belonging to a homeless man named David as it sits parked on De Wolf Street near Alemany Boulevard on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018. A proposed SF Municipal Transportation Agency law would make it illegal for overnight parking on the side street for vehicles taller than seven feet or longer than 22 feet. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
SFMTA to resume ‘poverty tows’ amid calls to make temporary ban permanent

Fines and fees hurt low-income, homeless residents, but officials say they are a necessary tool

Diners eat in a Shared Spaces structure outside Sotto Mare restaurant in North Beach. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
SFMTA director says Shared Spaces serves transit agency’s financial interest

$10.6 million price tag for program raises concerns among transit agency’s board members

A broad coalition of tenants and housing rights organizers rally at Stanley Mosk Courthouse to protest eviction orders issued against renters Stanley Mosk Courthouse on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, in Los Angeles, CA. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times/TNS)
Federal judge strikes down CDC’s national moratorium on evictions

David Yaffe-Bellany, Noah Buhayar Los Angeles Times A federal judge in Washington… Continue reading

San Francisco Unified School District spends less in the classroom than other large school districts but has more senior administrative staff.
Data shows SFUSD behind other districts on tax funding, classroom spending

With spending cuts on the horizon, school board members are taking a… Continue reading

City Attorney Dennis Herrera is seeking injunctions preventing those arrested on drug dealing charges in the Tenderloin from returning to the area. Examiner file photo
Judge to rule on Herrera’s new plan for tackling Tenderloin drug dealing

A San Francisco judge heard arguments Tuesday on whether City Attorney Dennis… Continue reading

Most Read