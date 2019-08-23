One stabbed, one shot in Mission District fight

One person was shot and another stabbed in a violent fight in the Mission District early Friday, police said.

Two suspects, a 25-year-old man and a 30-year old man, got into a fight around 2:12 a.m. in the area of 19th and Capp streets, according to Officer Adam Lobsinger.

The second suspect stabbed the first with a knife during the fight before he fired a gun, but missed his shot and hit a 26-year-old woman instead.

The victims were transported to the hospital. A hospital spokesman on Friday said the woman remained in critical condition.