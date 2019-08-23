One stabbed, one shot in Mission District fight

One person was shot and another stabbed in a violent fight in the Mission District early Friday, police said.

Two suspects, a 25-year-old man and a 30-year old man, got into a fight around 2:12 a.m. in the area of 19th and Capp streets, according to Officer Adam Lobsinger.

The second suspect stabbed the first with a knife during the fight before he fired a gun, but missed his shot and hit a 26-year-old woman instead.

The victims were transported to the hospital. A hospital spokesman on Friday said the woman remained in critical condition.

Previous story
Vaping proponents sue SF over language for November ballot measure
Next story
Protesters call out Gap Inc. for plastic waste pollution

Just Posted

Vaping proponents sue SF over language for November ballot measure

Proponents for a measure backed by E-cigarette maker Juul Labs Inc. that… Continue reading

Presidential candidates, national leaders make their case at DNC meeting in San Francisco

Factions of the Democratic Party and the broader progressive political movement faced… Continue reading

City cuts to long-term mental health beds prompt protest

Elected officials, hospital staff call move to short-term beds for homeless ‘short-sighted’

SFPD sergeant accused of pulling false fire alarm at Pacifica police station

Sgt. Maria Teresa Donati under investigation after meeting on homelessness disrupted

Pelosi comes out against JUUL ballot measure

Local Democratic leadership largely united in opposition to attempt to overturn vaping ban

Most Read