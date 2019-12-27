One person injured in North Oakland warehouse hire

One person was injured in an early morning fire Friday at a North Oakland warehouse that had recently been red-tagged, fire officials said.

The blaze was reported about 2:30 a.m. at 3855 West Street, in the city’s Longfellow neighborhood, according to the Oakland Fire Department.

A woman was injured and treated at the scene, according to fire department spokesman Michael Hunt.

On Nov. 28, city officials red-tagged the building and evacuated people living there illegally, Hunt said. But it appears the warehouse was occupied again when the fire broke out Friday morning, and four to five people were displaced Hunt said.

The fire was under control within a few hours, Hunt said. As of 8 a.m., crews were still at the scene.

Previous story
SFPD arrests four suspects in alleged auto burglaries

Just Posted

Transit group walks back its comments opposing transit housing bill

That clap-back also may have earned the group the ire of its own members

One person injured in North Oakland warehouse hire

One person was injured in an early morning fire Friday at a… Continue reading

Man killed by falling tree in Muir Woods identified

He was found “unconscious and lifeless beneath a large redwood tree”

Shoring up San Francisco’s Ocean Beach

SFPUC official: ‘We have critical wastewater infrastructure at risk’

SF calls on residents to properly discard their Christmas trees

City officials and trash hauler Recology will gather for the 33rd annual “Chipping of the Trees”

Most Read