One person injured in North Oakland warehouse hire

One person was injured in an early morning fire Friday at a North Oakland warehouse that had recently been red-tagged, fire officials said.

The blaze was reported about 2:30 a.m. at 3855 West Street, in the city’s Longfellow neighborhood, according to the Oakland Fire Department.

A woman was injured and treated at the scene, according to fire department spokesman Michael Hunt.

On Nov. 28, city officials red-tagged the building and evacuated people living there illegally, Hunt said. But it appears the warehouse was occupied again when the fire broke out Friday morning, and four to five people were displaced Hunt said.

The fire was under control within a few hours, Hunt said. As of 8 a.m., crews were still at the scene.