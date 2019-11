San Francisco police responded to a shooting at Sixth Street and Golden Gate Avenue Thursday morning that injured one person.

A male victim was taken to the hospital after the shooting, which occurred around 10 a.m., according to officers on the scene. Police were searching for a suspect who fled the area.

The window of the nearby Dosa restaurant appeared to have been shattered in the shooting.

Officers were still on the scene investigating shortly before 11 a.m.