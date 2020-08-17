One person dies from fire in Bayview

Debris is stacked on the street Monday after a Sunday fire that killed one at 1160 Fitzgerald Ave. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

A one-alarm fire on Sunday claimed the life of a person in The City’s Bayview District, according to the Fire Department.

The Fire Department responded to a fire at 1160 Fitzgerald Ave. at 5:43 p.m., according to Lt. Jonathan Baxter.

The homeowner was reportedly trapped in the rear of the three-story residential property, where citizen video show smoke pouring from the video.

That person ultimately died of their injuries, Baxter said. The medical examiner did not have an identity confirmed as of Monday afternoon.

“We are saddened for the loss of our community member and send our heartfelt condolences to the family and community,” Baxter said.

Firefighters put out the fire after one hour and no other buildings were damaged. The cause is currently under investigation.

