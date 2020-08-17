Debris is stacked on the street Monday after a Sunday fire that killed one at 1160 Fitzgerald Ave. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

One person dies from fire in Bayview

A one-alarm fire on Sunday claimed the life of a person in The City’s Bayview District, according to the Fire Department.

The Fire Department responded to a fire at 1160 Fitzgerald Ave. at 5:43 p.m., according to Lt. Jonathan Baxter.

The homeowner was reportedly trapped in the rear of the three-story residential property, where citizen video show smoke pouring from the video.

That person ultimately died of their injuries, Baxter said. The medical examiner did not have an identity confirmed as of Monday afternoon.

“We are saddened for the loss of our community member and send our heartfelt condolences to the family and community,” Baxter said.

Firefighters put out the fire after one hour and no other buildings were damaged. The cause is currently under investigation.

House Fire @CitizenApp

1160 Fitzgerald Ave Yesterday 5:52:33 PM PDT

Bay Area Newssan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/
Previous story
Construction disruptive to tenants may be barred under emergency legislation
Next story
Walk-up COVID-19 testing suspended due to lightning danger

Just Posted

Newsom wants probe of California blackouts, as grid officials suspend volatile power trading

Cal ISO says ‘convergence bidding’ is hurting its ability to maintain stable power supplies

Construction disruptive to tenants may be barred under emergency legislation

Alternative resources would be required during water, electricity shutoffs

Walk-up COVID-19 testing suspended due to lightning danger

Due to recent lightning strikes throughout the Bay Area, San Francisco health… Continue reading

Unemployment fraud ring filed bogus California jobless benefits for inmates, officials say

In California’s first major case involving unemployment fraud during the COVID-19 pandemic,… Continue reading

S.F. spa owners barely surviving pandemic

COVID-19 shutdown has made already difficult business ’impossible’

Most Read