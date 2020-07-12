One killed, one injured in Presidio Terrace fire

One person died and one person was injured Sunday morning from a two-alarm residential fire at 3740 Sacramento St., the San Francisco Fire Department said.

The fire at the three-story home in the Presidio Terrace neighborhood was reported about 11:20 p.m. and was under control around noon.

The injured person was in stable condition, according to fire officials.

One Dead, One Injured in Home Fire @CitizenApp

Spruce St & Sacramento St 11:19:29 AM PDT

Bay Area Newssan francisco news

