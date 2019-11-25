One in custody as police investigate suspicious package at SFSU

A suspicious package at the San Francisco State University library prompted police to detain one person and issue a shelter-in-place alert for the campus on Monday afternoon.

The university issued the alert at around 3:23 p.m. warning students and faculty about the incident at the J. Paul Leonard Library.

University police urged people to stay away.

By 3:37 p.m., university police said on Twitter that one person had been detained in connection with the incident.

Police lifted the shelter-in-place alert shortly after 4 p.m. but warned the campus community to continue avoiding the library.

This story has been updated.

mbarba@sfexaminer.com

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/