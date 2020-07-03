One dog recovered after reported theft by roommate, one still missing

After San Francisco police investigators asked for the public’s help Friday to find two stolen dogs, one of the dogs, a 1-year-old French bulldog named Tubby, was found was found the same afternoon.

However, police are still searching for the second dog, a 4-1/2-year-old German shepherd-Labrador mix named Koa, who disappeared last week.

An 82-year-old man filed a report on Koa to the SFPD Park District station on June 25 around 1 p.m. His roommate, 54-year-old Jeffery McChesney, had allegedly taken Koa for a walk in Golden Gate Park and returned without the dog.

Investigators with the department’s Richmond Station believe McChesney gave Koa to a third party in the area of Stow Lake or 19th Avenue.

McChesney was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of dog theft and elder abuse, theft or embezzlement.

Koa weighs roughly 100 pounds and has extra toes on his back paws, according to the department. He is believed to be with a petite woman with buzzed brown hair whom investigators believe is homeless in the Stow Lake area.

Residents with any information are asked to contact the department’s tip line at (415) 575-4444. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

