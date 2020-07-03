Koa (Courtesy SFPD)

One dog recovered after reported theft by roommate, one still missing

After San Francisco police investigators asked for the public’s help Friday to find two stolen dogs, one of the dogs, a 1-year-old French bulldog named Tubby, was found was found the same afternoon.

However, police are still searching for the second dog, a 4-1/2-year-old German shepherd-Labrador mix named Koa, who disappeared last week.

An 82-year-old man filed a report on Koa to the SFPD Park District station on June 25 around 1 p.m. His roommate, 54-year-old Jeffery McChesney, had allegedly taken Koa for a walk in Golden Gate Park and returned without the dog.

Investigators with the department’s Richmond Station believe McChesney gave Koa to a third party in the area of Stow Lake or 19th Avenue.

McChesney was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of dog theft and elder abuse, theft or embezzlement.

Koa weighs roughly 100 pounds and has extra toes on his back paws, according to the department. He is believed to be with a petite woman with buzzed brown hair whom investigators believe is homeless in the Stow Lake area.

Residents with any information are asked to contact the department’s tip line at (415) 575-4444. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Bay Area NewsCrimesan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/
Previous story
Fireworks blow out house windows, implicated in Mission District fire

Just Posted

Union threatens legal action after Police Commission expands use-of-force policy

San Francisco’s police union is pursuing legal action after the Police Commission… Continue reading

Restorative art on the inside and out

Curator Ericka Scott organizes exhibition of works by prisoners

City Attorney seeks to recoup ‘illegal profits’ gained by Walter Wong through city contracts

San Francisco will seek to recover “illegal profits” gained by well-known permit… Continue reading

SF Police Commission votes to expand use-of-force policy

Decision to bypass union negotiations could set stage for litigation

Free Muni for Youth program expansion halted by SFMTA budget crisis

Low- and moderate-income kids can still travel for free

Most Read