One dead, two injured in I-80 freeway shooting

CHP says attack near Fremont Street likely gang-related and targeted

One man was killed, another seriously injured and one more wounded following a late-night shooting on Interstate Highway 80 in San Francisco on Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said the likely targeted and possibly gang-related shooting took place at about 11:30 p.m. near Fremont Street. Two men in a gray Infiniti sedan were struck by gunfire and a driver of a silver Honda Accord was also hit.

A 20-year-old and 19-year-old in the Infiniti were transported to a hospital, where the older man died. The driver of the Honda sustained minor gunshot injuries.

None of the victims were identified and no suspect information was provided.

The CHP Investigative Services Unit is looking into what led up to the shooting. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the CHP at (707) 917-4491.

All lanes of westbound Interstate Highway 80 were closed for several hours because of the incident, the CHP said. Lanes were not cleared before the early Wednesday commute, and a severe back-up extended on the Bay Bridge past Yerba Buena Island and nearing the toll plaza around 5:45 a.m. The lanes were reopened by 6 a.m.

