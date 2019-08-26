Off-duty SFPD officer shoots man in El Cerrito

A man was shot and wounded by an off-duty San Francisco police officer in El Cerrito on Sunday night, according to El Cerrito police.

The shooting was reported at about 10 p.m. on Moeser Lane approximately a block or so from San Pablo Avenue, El Cerrito police Capt. Robert De La Campa said.

The man who was shot, only identified as being in his 40s, was transported to a hospital and was struck at least once.

The officer who shot the man is not in police custody but is being interviewed by investigators, De La Campa said. Details about what led up to the shooting weren’t immediately provided.

The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office will investigate the shooting and the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office crime lab is also working the scene, De La Campa said, who added El Cerrito police are investigating whether it is a criminal case.

San Francisco police haven’t returned requests for comment as of 5 a.m. Monday. No further information is immediately available.

