Off-duty FBI agent shoots man in Haight Ashbury

An off-duty FBI agent shot and wounded a man during an altercation in the Haight late Saturday night, police said.

The agent injured the man near the historic corner of Haight and Ashbury streets at around 11:34 p.m., according to Sgt. Michael Andraychak, a police spokesperson.

The man was taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. He was listed in non-life threatening condition as of early Sunday morning.

The FBI agent was not injured and has not been identified.

At the scene after midnight Sunday, police cordoned off an area of Ashbury Street as a small crowd of onlookers gathered nearby.

Clothing was strewn about in the middle of the road near construction equipment.

A witness who declined to provide his name told the San Francisco Examiner he was getting off the 33-Ashbury bus when he saw an altercation between three men.

The witness said one of the men slammed another against a wall across from Ben & Jerry’s ice cream before pulling out a gun.

The armed man then shot one of the other men at least twice, according to the witness.

The witness said the armed man identified himself as an officer and showed a badge.

Also at the scene, a sergeant from Park Police Station said an “altercation” occurred along with the shooting.

Supervisor Dean Preston, who represents the area, tweeted from the scene after midnight.

“Report is that off duty FBI agent shot victim 2x in the chest,” Preston said on Twitter.

The gunshot victim has not been identified.

Prentice Danner, an FBI spokesperson, confirmed in a statement that an agent was involved in the shooting.

The FBI takes any shooting incident involving our agents or task force members seriously,” Danner said. “In accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident is under investigation by the FBI’s Inspection Division. The review process is thorough and objective, and is conducted as expeditiously as possible under the circumstances.”

Danner declined to provide further information citing an ongoing investigation.

The shooting is also under investigation by the San Francisco police Homicide Detail.

An investigator from the District Attorney’s Office Independent Investigations Bureau was also on scene.

This story has been updated to include additional information.

