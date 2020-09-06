(Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Ocean Beach parking lots closed after Burning Man celebration draws large crowds

Mayor Breed calls event ‘absolutely reckless and selfish’

San Francisco officials closed the parking lots at Ocean Beach Sunday after a large group gathered there Saturday night, reportedly to celebrate Burning Man.

Mayor London Breed announced the closure on Twitter Sunday morning, saying that more than 1,000 people had attended the event and there were reports some would return Sunday night.

“This was absolutely reckless and selfish,” Breed said. “You are not celebrating. You are putting people’s lives at risk. You are putting our progress at risk. No one is immune from spreading the virus.”

Residents in the area reported loud music and traffic late Saturday. Some reports online suggest that there was also an event at Baker Beach.

Bay Area NewsCoronavirussan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/
Previous story
Sierra fire traps people at Mammoth Pool recreation area

Just Posted

SF clubs mix things up to avoid a last call

Proprietors get creative with money-raising efforts during pandemic

Ocean Beach parking lots closed after Burning Man celebration draws large crowds

Mayor Breed calls event ‘absolutely reckless and selfish’

Everyone counts as deadline for Census 2020 approaches

Officials ramping up efforts to ensure funding, political representation

Free meals for most SF students to return next week

SFUSD to provide food at 19 pick-up sites with help of federal waiver for lunch program

Sierra fire traps people at Mammoth Pool recreation area

Injuries reported as rescue operation gets underway

Most Read