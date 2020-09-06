Ocean Beach parking lots closed after Burning Man celebration draws large crowds

San Francisco officials closed the parking lots at Ocean Beach Sunday after a large group gathered there Saturday night, reportedly to celebrate Burning Man.

Mayor London Breed announced the closure on Twitter Sunday morning, saying that more than 1,000 people had attended the event and there were reports some would return Sunday night.

“This was absolutely reckless and selfish,” Breed said. “You are not celebrating. You are putting people’s lives at risk. You are putting our progress at risk. No one is immune from spreading the virus.”

Residents in the area reported loud music and traffic late Saturday. Some reports online suggest that there was also an event at Baker Beach.

Last night, over 1,000 people crowded on Ocean Beach to celebrate Burning Man. This was absolutely reckless & selfish. You are not celebrating. You are putting people's lives at risk. You are putting our progress at risk. No one is immune from spreading the virus. — London Breed (@LondonBreed) September 6, 2020

Burning Man 2020. ♥️ ocean beach pic.twitter.com/Yb1t3WUNkz — Maya 🐠 (@mayavada) September 6, 2020

last night at ocean beach in SF looking like burning man might be returning to origins pic.twitter.com/xol5FZ4P6l — Leanne Waldal (@lwaldal) August 30, 2020

