The animal is the 22nd mountain lion cared for at the zoo’s veterinary hospital.

The Oakland Zoo is rehabilitating a stranded and “emaciated” mountain lion cub discovered under an unsuspecting California resident’s home earlier this week.

The cub was reported to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife after a Santa Cruz woman located the lost animal on her property for multiple days, the zoo said in a release. The agency first waited to see if the cub’s mother would return but after it did not, they brought the animal to the Oakland Zoo on Tuesday.

