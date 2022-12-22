The Oakland Zoo is rehabilitating a stranded and “emaciated” mountain lion cub discovered under an unsuspecting California resident’s home earlier this week.
The cub was reported to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife after a Santa Cruz woman located the lost animal on her property for multiple days, the zoo said in a release. The agency first waited to see if the cub’s mother would return but after it did not, they brought the animal to the Oakland Zoo on Tuesday.
Breaking news: cub rescue! Last night @CaliforniaDFW brought an emaciated mtn lion cub to our vet hospital. A Santa Cruz resident noticed the cub on her property and alerted CDFW. After waiting to see if the cub’s mother returned (she didn’t), they brought the cub to us. pic.twitter.com/qi2p6XWkIf
The zoo estimated that the small cougar, who they named “Holly” for the holiday season, is three to four months old and “critically ill.” She was orphaned in near-freezing weather and suffered from hypothermia as a result. Doctors are taking the situation day-by-day. They are treating the cub with fluids, vitamins, anti-nausea medication, and anti-parasitics.
In an update posted on Wednesday afternoon, officials said Holly “continues to improve” but she is still under intensive care treatment and is “not out of the woods by any stretch.” However, the lion was “much feistier” and has started eating.
The animal is the 22nd mountain lion cared for at the zoo’s veterinary hospital. The latest rescue comes just over two months after the zoo attempted to resuscitate a sick mountain lion found in a Santa Rosa backyard. The animal died shortly after.
“We are dedicated to providing care to these poor cats that become victims of human-wildlife conflict, until they can be released back into the wild in a safe place when possible, or, with severely sick or young cubs like Holly, caring for them until they recover enough so that we can help find suitable forever homes for them,” officials said.