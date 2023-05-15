Rosa Cerutti (left) and Felecidad Guirao, both Spanish teachers at Oakland Technical High School, demonstrating with other Oakland teachers on strike

Rosa Cerutti (left) and Felecidad Guirao, both Spanish teachers at Oakland Technical High School, demonstrating with other Oakland teachers on strike at 51st Street and Broadway in Oakland on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. 

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

It's officially over. The Oakland teachers’ union officially called off a weeklong strike early Monday morning after it reached a tentative agreement with the Oakland Unified School District late Sunday night. 

Classes will resume Tuesday.

Ex // Top Stories

aaleksey@sfexaminer.com

@allyson-aleksey