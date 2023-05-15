It's officially over. The Oakland teachers’ union officially called off a weeklong strike early Monday morning after it reached a tentative agreement with the Oakland Unified School District late Sunday night.
Classes will resume Tuesday.
On Sunday at 10 p.m., union president Israel “Ish” Armendariz told reporters that the union gave “(the district) until 11 p.m. to bring a full agreement” to end the strike.
But negotiations went well past midnight. The delay was due to “errors in the tentative agreement,” Armendariz said, adding that the union was waiting for a final document to sign late Sunday night.
That document came early Monday. Armendariz said the agreement represented a “historic collapse of our salary structure,” at a 2 a.m. press conference. Union vice president Kampala Taiz Rancifer added that the two parties reached an agreement on the union’s “common good” goals.
Those included reparations for Black students, housing for homeless students and shared decisionmaking at community school sites.
Specifically, the union asked for additional staffing for each Black Thriving Community School in the district, including additional counselors and arts teachers. It also demanded that a districtwide steering committee oversee the program's implementation and expedite the establishment of housing for homeless students.
The Oakland Unified School District currently serves 1,500 unhoused youth.
The union celebrated the end of the strike on Twitter, saying its bargaining team's “collective power forced (the district) to commit to living wages for educators, more resources in our schools, enforceable working conditions, and common good issues for our students and their families.”
The Oakland Education Association, the union that represents more than 3,000 teachers, counselors, nurses, substitute teachers and other school personnel, sent an email to union members and school site communities of the announcement at 4 a.m. Monday.
All OUSD schools will be open Monday, the email said. However, “it is not clear how many staff will be present at any given site,” it noted, saying Monday will be a “transition day” for union members to prepare for regular school activities the following day.
A news conference detailing the reached tentative agreement is set for Monday afternoon.
This story is developing.