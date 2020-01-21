Oakland man fatally shot in SF’s Sunnydale neighborhood

An Oakland man was shot and killed early Tuesday morning in Sunnydale, according to authorities.

Eddie Ellenberg IV, 38, has been identified by the Medical Examiner’s Office as the man who was fatally shot on the 1800 block of Sunnydale Avenue near McLaren Park at around 5:43 a.m., police said.

Ellenberg died nearly three hours after being taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

Ofc. Adam Lobsinger, a police spokesperson, said the victim had a firearm on him when police responded to the scene.

Police have not released any information about a suspect in the case.

The shooting marks the third homicide of the year in San Francisco.

mbarba@sfexaminer.com

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/
Previous story
From auto burglaries to homicides, crime fell in San Francisco in 2019
Next story
Body found on Treasure Island prompts homicide investigation

Just Posted

From auto burglaries to homicides, crime fell in San Francisco in 2019

In the face of national scrutiny over street conditions in San Francisco,… Continue reading

The 29-Sunset could become a ‘rapid’ route

Muni weighing change after Lowell students advocated for improved service on line

Chinese coronavirus outbreak has reached the U.S.

The patient, who recently traveled to the outbreak’s epicenter, was hospitalized last week with pneumonia-like symptoms.

BART to vote this week on Market Street station canopy project

Shelters for station entrances expected to reduce escalator breakdowns

Thin margin in SF police union election triggers runoff

Police in San Francisco are deeply divided over who should be the… Continue reading

Most Read