Oakland man fatally shot in SF’s Sunnydale neighborhood

An Oakland man was shot and killed early Tuesday morning in Sunnydale, according to authorities.

Eddie Ellenberg IV, 38, has been identified by the Medical Examiner’s Office as the man who was fatally shot on the 1800 block of Sunnydale Avenue near McLaren Park at around 5:43 a.m., police said.

Ellenberg died nearly three hours after being taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

Ofc. Adam Lobsinger, a police spokesperson, said the victim had a firearm on him when police responded to the scene.

Police have not released any information about a suspect in the case.

The shooting marks the third homicide of the year in San Francisco.

